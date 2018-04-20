Avicii Dead: Artist/Producer Tim Bergling Found Dead At 28 in Muscat, Oman

The Grammy nominated Swedish DJ died suddenly today

Electronic musician Tim Bergling, who performed under the name Avicii, has passed away at age 28, his publicist confirmed.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” his publicist, Diana Baron, said in an official statement.

The details surrounding the death of Avicii are still breaking and will be updated as they are available. Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii had some of the biggest EDM songs, according to TMZ, including “Levels,” “Hey Brother,” and his biggest hit, “Wake Me Up” with recording star Aloe Blacc.

Magnetic Magazine says that Avicii (Tim Bergling, Tim Berg) was born in Stockholm, Sweden, and first charted in Sweden, the Netherlands, and Belgium. Bergling explains he took on the DJ name Avicii name after being inspired by Dante’s Inferno.

“Avici is kind of like Dante’s Inferno… it’s the lowest level of hell in Buddhism. A friend of mine told me about it, and it stuck in my head. I was going to make up a name for my MySpace page for the first time, and I just went with it. I had tried a couple of other [names] before, but they were all taken. I ended up with Avicii, and then I got really attached to it.”

