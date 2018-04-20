Avicii Dead: Artist/Producer Tim Bergling Found Dead At 28 in Muscat, Oman

Electronic musician Tim Bergling, who performed under the name Avicii, has passed away at age 28, his publicist confirmed.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” his publicist, Diana Baron, said in an official statement.