Carrie Underwood Reveals Face Scar Above Her Lip

Carrie showed the scar caused by her November fall that leads from her lip to her nose.

Carrie Underwood appears to be getting more comfortable in front of the camera following the fall that saw her get 40 to 50 stitches in her face. Cosmopolitan is reporting that Underwood looked stunning as ever while speaking with radio stations on April 19, even showing off a scar – though barely visible – that appeared to run from her lip to her nose.

The site noted that although the scar wasn’t clearly visible when Carrie made her big return to the stage at the 2018 ACM Awards on April 15, it did appear a little more prominent as she chatted with SiriusXM radio and iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show to promote her new single, “Cry Pretty,” where she gave fans what Cosmopolitan called a “first glimpse” at her injury.

Photos from her media day in Tennessee showed Underwood looking as stunning as ever while speaking with the hosts about her fall back in November as she proudly showed her scar to the world.

Carrie had her hair tied back in a ponytail and kept her clothing a little more casual as she stepped back into the spotlight for her first interviews in around six months. The “Blown Away” singer wore a black over-sized Motorhead sweater with cropped blue jeans and black sneakers.

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

As Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood wasn’t afraid to open up about her injury, either.

She spoke candidly about how the fall occurred, confirming that she tripped on a step outside her house while walking her dogs. She then suffered a “busted lip,” broken right wrist, a chipped tooth and a number of other cuts and abrasions as a result.

Carrie also admitted that she was worried her 3-year-old son would be “scared” of her following the fall.

Can clearly see the scar on her chin/lips. I’m sure it looked quite nasty when it happened and she didn’t know how it would turn out. Quit being so hateful pic.twitter.com/YxagnJqB4A — RJ29 (@ringoffire1988) April 18, 2018

As reported by OneCountry.com, Underwood also revealed while chatting with the radio shows that she’s now happy to speak about her accident after staying away from the spotlight following her fall until earlier this month.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever be done talking about it,” Carrie said, “because it was an event in my life and I’m okay.”

Underwood proudly showing off her scar comes just days after Variety reported that she shared her first close-up photo of her face while rehearsing for the ACM Awards on April 14.

“Had a great rehearsal for the @acmawards!” Carrie told her more than 7.1 million Instagram followers in the caption of the snap, which showed her smiling to the camera while on stage in Las Vegas.

She then added, “Can’t wait until tomorrow night! #CryPretty #ACMAwards.”

Carrie will be continuing her big return to the music scene over the coming months.

As Inquisitr previously reported, she’ll be appearing at CMA Fest on the main stage in June, while the Grand Ole Opry recently confirmed that it will be celebrating Underwood’s tenth anniversary as a member of the country music institution with two appearances from the superstar on May 11.