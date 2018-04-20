Best Horror Movies For 420: ‘Hansel & Gretel Get Baked,’ ‘Tripper,’ ‘Cabin In The Woods,’ And More

Review of six of the best horror movies for 420, including a hidden gem starring Courtney Cox and David Arquette.

When looking for the best horror movies to watch for 420, there are copious amounts of titles to choose from. Below are six of the best horror movies to watch on 420 Day, and while a couple may be loyal staples of the genre, a few are lesser known gems that avid genre fans are sure to enjoy. So, whether you’re in the mood for a movie that will make you laugh or one that will entice fear as much as it does a perma-grin, there’s a horror flick for every fan on 420.

Hansel & Gretel Get Baked

From the producer of Twilight, but don’t let that discourage you, comes a comedy-horror thrill ride. The year was 2013, and for whatever reason, a slew of Hansel & Gretel movies were being released. But only one of them was centered around marijuana, Hansel & Gretel Get Baked.

This film certainly has some laugh-out-loud moments and thrilling action-packed sequences, but it also stays true to the horror genre. And with Molly Quinn as Gretel, Lara Flynn Boyle as The Witch, and Cary Elwes as a meter man, who could ask for more from a horror movie on 420 Day?

Idle Hands

Longtime fans of horror won’t be surprised to find this one on the 420 list. Anton (Devon Sawa), a 17-year-old stoner, wakes up on Halloween to find out that his parents have been beheaded, and that his right hand is possessed and determined to wreak havoc.

This 1999 film is one of the more underappreciated horror movies from that era. With the amount of splatter and humor that Idle Hands contains, fans of Sam Raimi should love this romp. Plus, the movie co-stars Seth Green and Jessica Alba.

Columbia Pictures

Cabin in the Woods

When discussing high-quality horror movies, it’s nearly impossible to not mention Cabin in the Woods. Thanks to the talented cast (including Chris Hemsworth, Kristen Connolly, and Richard Jenkins) and the incredible filmmakers at the helm, this film has made several Top 10 lists. Though the title and premise might indicate otherwise, don’t be fooled, this is one of the most unique horror flicks ever made.

With an impressive score of over 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, the site provides the premise for one of the all-time best horror movies.

“Five friends go to a remote cabin in the woods. Bad things happen. If you think you know this story, think again. From fan favorites Joss Whedon and Drew Goddard comes The Cabin in the Woods, a mind blowing horror film that turns the genre inside out.”

This horror masterpiece made the 420 list not only because of a subplot involving marijuana but because of the character of Marty masterfully portrayed by Fran Kranz. Marty is a pothead that is stoned in every scene that he’s in, and his reactions and opinions of all the chaos entice plenty of laughter.

Lionsgate

13 Nights of Elvira: Evil Bong

Can you really celebrate 420 Day without the “Mistress of the Dark” or a film co-starring Tommy Chong? Well, yes, but you will still want to check out this cheesy horror flick. There are eight Evil Bong movies in the franchise, and the latest one was just released on April 20. While most of them will have viewers wishing they had puff-puff-passed on it, the original 2006 outing is definitely worth the watch.

If you enjoy so-bad-they’re-good horror movies, like most of the films Elvira presents to her audience, then you will get a kick out of Evil Bong. The movie is available on numerous platforms, but if you want to watch the Elvira-hosted version for free, just visit Tubi.

The Tripper

Most genre fans are aware that David Arquette and Courteney Cox have performed together in the Scream movies, but many are unaware that the then-couple actually made a stoner horror flick in 2006 (both actors co-star in the movie and Cox served as a producer with Arquette directing and co-writing the horror-comedy).

IMDb provides the premise for one of the most outrageous horror movies for 420.

“A Ronald Reagan-obsessed serial killer targets a bunch of hippies who are heading to a weekend-long concert.”

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Regardless of the subgenre, it’s hard creating a list of horror movies and not including a title featuring Freddy Krueger. Longtime fans of the Nightmare on Elm Street movies will know right away why this one is on the list. Though this film may not be centered on marijuana, it certainly has a memorable moment involving stoner Spencer.

In the famed scene from the 1991 slasher, Spencer gets high and finds himself in his own video game backed by the tune of Iron Butterfly’s “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida.” Though this may sound like a great time, an 8-bit Freddy is waiting for Spencer—buzzkill!

New Line Cinema

From Hansel & Gretel Get Baked to The Final Nightmare, some of the best horror movies are perfect for 420.