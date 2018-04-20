Angelina Jolie Is Not Trying To Date Channing Tatum, Despite Tabloid Claim [Debunked]

Angelina Jolie has her eyes set on Channing Tatum now that the Magic Mike actor is splitting from his wife, Jenna Dewan. At least that’s according to an article published by OK! Magazine. However, Gossip Cop is on the case and they’ve found that the tabloid magazine’s story is nothing but fake news.

An alleged source “told” OK! that Jolie views Tatum as a hot “prospect” for a new romance.

“She just wants a good-looking guy to hang out with… When Angelina heard he was back on the market, she called her agent,” the reported “insider” continued. “She has asked his agent to talk to him about the possibility of the two of them working together, but that seems to just be an excuse to get to know him better.” The source also added that Jolie like’s Tatum’s “dance background” and admires his Southern charm and handsome face. She’s also reportedly a big fan of Magic Mike, the tabloid reports

But as Gossip Cop notes, it looks like OK! Magazine is trying to capitalize on the fact that both of these A-List celebrities are in the midst of breaking off long-term relationships. Gossip Cop’s source in Jolie’s camp claims that OK’s story is totally false. Although other media outlets have speculated about her dating life since she split from Brad Pitt, a source told People Magazine recently that Angelina has no interest in dating anyone right now because her life revolves around raising her children.

This isn’t the first time that a tabloid has claimed that Jolie wants to date a younger actor. The celebrity rumor watchdog reports that Radar Online has previously speculated that Jolie had her heart set on a relationship with Garrett Hedlund, the leading man in Jolie’s film, Unbroken. Radar’s source alleged that Hedlund had been “making the moves” on Jolie and that they had been texting each other and meeting up for dinner dates. But Gossip Cop debunked that story, citing Radar’s less than stellar track record on reporting credible stories about both Jolie and Hedlund.

Angelina Jolie Can Fly Planes, and the Internet Cannot Cope https://t.co/O8V5JjiUzY — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) April 17, 2018

An even less credible story appeared in Australian tabloid, NW, which claimed that Angelina wanted to knab Chris Hemsworth from his wife because she has a crush on him. Their alleged source said that Jolie wanted to cast Hemsworth alongside her in a film that would be like a reboot of Mr & Mrs. Smith. But Gossip Cop debunked that story as well.

Jenna Dewan posts a lingerie-clad pic to Instagram — and Channing Tatum "likes" it. https://t.co/mdjP9iiOLA pic.twitter.com/8AD9LidVZm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 20, 2018

As for Channing Tatum and his relationship status, People reports that Jenna Dewan has dropped her married name on social media. Jenna and Channing announced that they were breaking up three weeks ago.