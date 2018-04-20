Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Wears Cleavage-Baring Lingerie, Flashes Underwear In Semi-Sheer Dress

Elizabeth Hurley shuns her critics as she continues to flaunt her incredible physique. On the set of The Royals, the 52-year old actress wore a sexy semi-sheer lingerie that flaunts her cleavage and flashes her underwear, according to the Daily Mail.

Hurley shared the photo with her 900,000 Instagram fans as she films The Royals Season 4, Episode 7.

While it appears the stunning actress is just showing off her youthful figure, Elizabeth Hurley models her swimwear line in a business-savvy move. The model and swimwear designer frequently advertises her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line where fans can purchase her stunning outfits.

The 52-year-old works alongside her son Damien who appears in the E! original series The Royals as Prince Hansel.

Hurley recently modeled her one-shoulder, cut-out swimsuit. The white swimwear comes in white with a high-cut crotch. The model showed off the outfit in an Instagram video that set hearts racing.

It’s been over 20 years since the actress signed her first modeling contract. At 52, Hurley has maintained her age-defying figure and Harpers Bazaar Australia looked into her diet and exercise regime.

In an interview with The View, Hurley revealed that she doesn’t juice or take vitamins. Rather, she eats healthy foods and stays away from processed goods. Hurley opts for whole foods, meat, and vegetable produce from her organic farm.

While the actress is not fond of the gym, she gets her exercise by walking her dogs on a daily basis. She sometimes partakes in running, yoga, and pilates.

Elizabeth Hurley’s Instagram snap with her son caused a stir online with some commenters criticizing the actress for wearing a provocative dress while sitting next to her son. However, the dress was a costume for her character on The Royals.

The model also received criticism for a prior photo with her son on his birthday where the 52-year-old wore a cleavage-baring dress.

Others defended the actress’s choice of clothing, criticizing those who feel a woman should give up her individuality after becoming a mother, according to Good Housekeeping.

The British actress has been appearing in the E! series since 2015, and it is in its fourth season.