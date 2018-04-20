‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Return Of Characters Will Cause Havoc In Salem For May Sweeps

As May sweeps draw near, the plot is sure to thicken on NBC's long-running soap Days of our Lives.

In recent episodes of Days of our Lives, Brady (Eric Martsolf) has been determined to win back the love and trust that Eve (Kassie DePaiva) once had for him. Brady remains hopeful that someday soon Eve will forgive him. This will not be an easy feat. Although Eve does still seem to love Brady, she is fearful of ending up with another man like Eduardo or Deimos.

Days of our Lives spoilers suggest that Brady and Eve do, in fact, begin dating again. Just as the relationship between Brady and Eve begins to pick up steam, an unexpected homecoming threatens to tear them apart.

Theresa Donovan has been absent from Days since actress Jen Lilley left the show in November 2016. Neither Brady nor Theresa’s sister Eve have heard from her since her disappearance from Salem. According to SOD, Jen Lilley returns to Days in May 2018, revisiting her role as Theresa Donovan.

The return of Theresa Donovan to Days of our Lives was just a hopeful rumor for many fans until Jen Lilley turned to Twitter to announce her character’s revival. After a fan video of Brady and Theresa surfaced, Lilley retweeted the video and captioned, “Hang tight!! #thrady returns in May!” She then posted the following reminder to her fans.

Theresa’s return to Salem will undoubtedly throw a wrench into Brady and Eve’s relationship, especially since she has a darn good reason for leaving. It’s unknown how Brady will react when Theresa explains that she left to protect her family, which includes Brady and their son Tate. There will definitely be a lot of questions.

If that isn’t a big enough twist, Arianne Zucker will return to Days of our Lives as Nicole Walker and will bring her daughter Holly with her.

Although Hope is insisting that her marriage to Rafe is over, there is always a chance with a love as strong as theirs. That is until we realize another character is coming back for a short stay in her hometown of Salem. Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) won’t simply make waves. In true Sami fashion, it is rumored that she will be making a huge splash.

When asked by a fan on Instagram whether or not she would be returning to Days of our Lives as Sheila, Tionne (T-Boz) Watkins stated that she is currently taping for the show. According to SOD, Sheila will return to Salem on September 13.

Days of our Lives will be signing at least two new actors to their long-standing NBC daytime soap. Gilles Marini has recently been added to the cast of Days to play a mystifying new lawyer who catches the eye of Kate DiMera.

Child actor Asher Morrissette has booked a recurring role on Days of our Lives. According to Morrisette’s social media, his character is, for now, top secret.

A post shared by Asher Morrissette (@ashermorrissette) on Apr 12, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

Other characters scheduled to reappear in the near future include Dr. Laura Horton (Jaime Lyn Bauer), Robert Fisher (John Enos), Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and midwife Wendy (Denice Duff).