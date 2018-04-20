‘One Tree Hill’ Star Says A Revival ‘Could Happen’

Will there ever be a 'One Tree Hill' reboot?

One Tree Hill fans have been asking for a reboot or revival for years. The show, which ran for nine seasons from 2003 to 2012, has become a favorite among television watchers, and they’ve been avid in sharing their feelings about bringing the show back to TV.

According to an April 19 report by Us Weekly Magazine, former One Tree Hill star Tyler Hilton says that it is possible the show could return. Hilton, who played the character of Chris Keller on the series, recently revealed that an OTH reboot “could happen,” especially in a time when so many shows are returning to TV years after they’ve ended. In addition, streaming sites such as Netflix and Hulu are making it possible for a new generation of fans to discover the show.

Tyler Hilton revealed that he’s a big fan of Roseanne, which recently returned after decades. In addition, Mad About You and Murphy Brown are set to return and revivals such as Will & Grace and Fuller House are also making waves with fans. So, why not a One Tree Hill reboot?

“Dude, we ask that every year. Who knows? I mean, it’s so random, but I’m so into Roseanne and every time I’m asked about it, I’m like, ‘It could happen. You never know.'”

The “One Tree Hill” cast had a reunion and now we miss them even more http://t.co/VN04AerdMB pic.twitter.com/MGuKN253DL — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) April 1, 2015

When he was asked if the One Tree Hill cast still stays in contact, Hilton revealed that they do and that they are actually still very close after all these years.

“Yeah, we do actually. I mean, it’s crazy. We have, like, nine years, and through our formative years too and, like, our college years, which I feel like some of your closest friends come out of. So we see each other all the time. Also, there’s conventions still around the world. We see each other every year at those. And I’m playing at the Troubadour next Thursday, and so a lot of them are coming out to that too, which will be fun. I’m playing with Kate Voegele, who’s also on the show.”

As many One Tree Hill fans know, the show ended with a very emotional series finale. Fans watched the last scene as the characters gathered together at Tree Hill High, the very same place that had bonded them all together, with their own children. The final scene is forever embedded in the hearts of fans, who think that if the show was to return, the writers could easily build off of the finale for a new spin.

One Tree Hill starred Chad Michael Murray, Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, James Lafferty, Bethany Joy Lenz, and many other actors. The series struck a chord in viewers with emotional episodes that centered around losing parents, a school shooting, assault, murder, and more delicate topics. Tyler Hilton’s comments are now giving fans new hope that there will one day be a return of One Tree Hill.