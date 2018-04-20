‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Goes Out On A High Note Just In Time For 420 Day

The Grey-Sloan Memorial docs accidentally ate marijuana-laced cookies in the episode ‘Judgment Day,’ and it was highly entertaining.

Grey’s Anatomy celebrated 420 Day a day early with an episode that turned Grey-Sloan Memorial into an unintentional marijuana dispensary. TV Guide posted a clip from the episode, titled “Judgment Day,” which showed the Grey-Sloan docs letting loose after accidentally eating cannabis-laced cookies that were given to them by a grateful patient.

The cookie craze kicked off after Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) received a batch of “lesbian appreciation cookies” from a former cancer patient. Arizona shared the cookie tin with her colleagues before realizing the treats had been accidentally made with pot peanut butter the patient had used during her chemo treatments.

While Grey’s Anatomy is known for its serious storylines, the “Judgment Day” episode showed the doctors out of their element as some of them attempted to get through their workday while high. In one scene, Dr. Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) gave a bizarre speech about “va-jay-jays” during a vaginoplasty presentation while he was under the influence of the killer cookies. As Jackson struggled through his speech, Arizona confessed to a confused Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) that she accidentally gave her colleagues cookies with “an unknown and an immeasurable amount of weed in them.”

You can see the hilarious scene from the Grey’s Anatomy “Judgment Day” episode, which includes Jackson Avery’s stoned speech, below.

And let’s just throw this out there: You haven’t lived until you’ve seen a high-as-a kite Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) playing imaginary bagpipes at a faux funeral. Yes. Dr. Bailey ate the cookies too, and this is a scene Grey’s Anatomy fans won’t soon forget.

Of course, the timing of the Grey’s Anatomy “Judgment Day” episode didn’t go unnoticed by fans. The episode aired the day before the unofficial stoner holiday, 420 Day, and many fans took to Twitter to give Grey’s a shout out for the timely storyline.

Sadly, the day the “Judgment Day” episode aired also marked the last day of production for departing Grey’s Anatomy cast members Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew (April Kepner on the show). Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes took to Instagram to pay tribute to the two stars.

“I need to devote a whole day just to celebrate Jessica and just to celebrate Sarah. To tell you stories about their talent and to tell what I know about what their roles have meant. A social media post won’t cut it and I will not minimize their magic by pretending it will. I have more to say. I will do so. For now I will just say how lucky we were to witness their talents and the magic they brought to their characters.”

At least they went out on a high note.

