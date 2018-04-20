Kate Upton’s Bikini Barely Holds Her Curves In Stunning Swimwear Photo Shoot

Kate Upton flaunted her natural curves in a stunning photo shoot in Yamamay swimwear. The 25-year-old model is not your average thin model as she shows off her healthy physique in sexy black swimwear.

The bikini can barely contain her curves as she models the Sculpt Yamamay collection for Summer 2018, according to the Daily Mail. Kate Upton modeled several swimwear kits from the collection including a blue one-piece swimsuit.

The Sculpt collection was inspired by natural beauty and supermodel Kate Upton took on the job as the fashion world gets ready for bikini season.

The 25-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned in the bikini photoshoot at a beach where she let her curly blonde hair flow down to her shoulders.

In one photo, which you can view below, the model has her hand on her hip as she showed off her flawless physique with a picturesque beach in the background.

Upton also rocks the navy-blue one-piece swimsuit with high crotch from the Yamamay collection. The model puts both her hands on her hips in the fitted swimwear, which is designed for comfort.

Kate Upton shared some of her photos from the Yamamay collection with her 5.3 million fans on Instagram last month.

While the model is moving on with her stellar career, earlier in the year, Kate Upton accused Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual assault.

According to People, Marciano stepped down from his duty at the fashion label until the investigation into the 25-year-old models’ claims is concluded.

Upton alleged that Marciano inappropriately grabbed her at a photo shoot for the brand in 2010. The model said that Marciano grabbed her breast without permission and asked a photographer to leave the room where the assault occurred.

Kate Upton was engaged to Houston Astros baseball pitcher Justin Verlander and got married in Italy last year. The couple has been dating since 2012 and met at the making of an MLB commercial in 2012.

The 25-year-old model, who was once the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Rookie of the Year has an estimated net worth of $20 million mostly from her modeling work, endorsement deals, and acting gigs.