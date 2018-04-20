NFL Rumors 2018: Texans, Rams, Giants Among Possible Landing Spots for Dez Bryant, Reports ‘Total Packers’

Monty McMahon of 'Total Packers' said that the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Giants are the ideal landing spots for Dez Bryant.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is still looking for a new team after being cut following his decision to turn down a pay cut for next season. Bryant is already being linked to several teams, and Monty McMahon of Total Packers named three possible landing spots for the veteran wide receiver.

McMahon said Bryant could eventually pick from the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, and New York Giants. There is no clear-cut favorites for his services at this point of the offseason, but the 29-year-old is not expected to be jobless for long, as there are several teams who are still in need of a receiver of Bryant’s caliber.

Houston was tagged as an ideal landing spot for Bryant because Texans players are expected to welcome him with open arms, as they have started recruiting Bryant. Signing with Houston makes sense for him because it would keep him in Texas, where he could also compete for a championship.

On the other hand, the Rams could also give Bryant a chance to win a Super Bowl in years to come. This is the reason why McMahon is convinced that three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver would consider signing with the Rams. Los Angeles has already made big moves this offseason, which makes McMahon believe that adding Bryant to their roster for the 2018 NFL season is not a long shot.

The Giants are considered one of the frontrunners in the race to sign Bryant. The former Oklahoma State standout made it no secret that he loves the idea of playing with Giants quarterback Eli Manning and superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Bryant also likes New York’s defense, according to McMahon.

Talks about Bryant moving to the Giants intensified after New York released veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall. The move would clear a spot for Bryant in New York. However, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman hinted that the move was not made for Bryant, according to USA Today.

Bryant, who tallied 69 catches for 838 yards with six touchdowns last season, was also linked to the Green Bay Packers. The Packers were connected to several free agent receivers such as Allen Robinson earlier in the offseason after they parted ways with Jordy Nelson. However, Bryant told 24/7 Sports that signing with the Packers “would not seem right” for him because there is “too much history” between him and Green Bay.