‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’: The Ladies Face Off In Fiery New Trailer For Season 8 Reunion

Lisa Rinna debuts new hair and old wounds get reopened when the ‘RHOBH’ cast sits down with Andy Cohen.

Real Housewives fans have seen some epic reunions, but this one could take the cake. E! News posted a first look at the upcoming Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 reunion, and, based on the sneak peek clip below, it looks like Bravo’s censors had to work overtime to make this sit-down suitable for network TV.

While RHOBH fans will get to see the debut of Lisa Rinna’s pretty new hairdo during the first part of the three-part reunion, they’ll also see the ugly side of the Housewives as Erika Girardi tells newcomer Teddi Jo Mellencamp to “get the f–k out.” During one particularly heated exchange, Teddi Jo calls out Erika for talking to her in a “dismissive” manner, while the Pretty Mess singer informs her, “I’m rude to everybody.”

According to E!, Week 2 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion (airing May 1) will feature Mellencamp and Dorit Kemsley attempting to work out their issues (issues that, hopefully, go beyond champagne glass etiquette), while Real Housewives of Beverly Hills veteran Kyle Richards opens up about the scary burglary that took place at her house while her family was on vacation last December. In addition, longtime RHOBH friend Camille Grammer will give Bravo host Andy Cohen a surprise gag gift.

Isabella Vosmikova / NBC

The third part of the reunion, set to air May 8, will focus on the fall-out between Kemsley and queen bee Lisa Vanderpump. Kyle Richards will also give the scoop on her rumored family drama with sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton over her new TV projects, American Woman and Glass Houses, both of which are based on the former child star’s real-life story.

Of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Dorit Kemsley says in the preview clip, “Doomsday is upon us!” While that may sound overly-dramatic, it’s no secret that these RHOBH reunions are grueling for the reality stars. In a recent interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Kyle Richards revealed that preparing for the reunion is “like going into a boxing ring.”

“We all go to our rooms — they like to keep us separate because they don’t want any conversations to happen off camera because they want everything to happen on camera,” Richards dished. “It’s a whole crazy process that lasts all day, and we wake up at like 5:30 in the morning, get picked up really early and then we’re done about 8 p.m. at night. It’s a long day of sitting and talking about torture.”

You can see the trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion below.

The three-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 reunion kicks off Tuesday, April 24 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.