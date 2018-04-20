Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister Fumes, Blasts Prince Harry For Wedding Snub – Telling Him To ‘Man Up!’

Samantha Grant's anger rages on as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding draws near.

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, is back in the headlines after she lambasted Prince Harry for allowing the former Suits actress to ignore her own family. Apparently, she was talking about the Markle clan’s non-invitation to the royal wedding on May 19.

According to Fox News, Grant posted a series of messages on Twitter, and she was mainly criticizing the prince and telling him to “man up.” The 53-year-old further expressed her anger by accusing the fifth in line to the throne of being a hypocrite.

“It’s time to ‘man up’ @HRHHenryWindsor. ‘Shout outs’ about humanitarianism, don’t work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is contradiction,” Meghan Markle’s older half-sister tweeted.

“Issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family,” she added.

Samantha was obviously talking about the 1,200 members of the public who were picked to attend the wedding as guests on the Windsor Castle grounds. Most of the invitees have done big community works or are distinguished youth leaders. Some young survivors of last year’s Westminster terror attack were on the guest list as well.

Great meeting Prince Harry & Ms.Meghan Markle today to discuss girls education, women’s empowerment & how to advance those agenda’s globally with Prince Harry’s new role as the Common Wealth Youh Ambassador. pic.twitter.com/0SSKDvNtEQ — Ilwad Elman (@IlwadElman) April 18, 2018

Her now deleted tweets were posted after Prince Harry and Meghan attended the Commonwealth reception in London on April 19. The event was the latter’s very first major royal duty as she was there on behalf of the royal family.

The spiteful series of messages on Twitter was her latest “verbal” attack on Harry and Meghan. Continuing with her tirade, she slammed the royal couple for inviting complete strangers but totally disregarding her relatives.

While there is no official announcement yet, it is believed that Meghan only invited her father and mother -Thomas Markle Sr. and Doria Ragland. All of her half-siblings, including Samantha and Thomas Jr., were reportedly omitted from the guest list.

Meghan Markle didn’t invite her half-sister to London for the Royal Wedding. Samantha Grant who shares a father with Markle says she can’t believe she didn’t make the cut! Inside Edition today at 7pm. #kxly #InsideEdition pic.twitter.com/NJMJqzDHTu — KXLY 4 News (@kxly4news) April 13, 2018

Meanwhile, in his recent interview with the Mirror, Thomas Jr. said that maybe “We embarrass her” and that is why they were not invited to attend her wedding to Prince Harry. Meghan’s half-brother went on to say that the nuptial rite rips the Markles apart as many of their family members were deeply hurt by the wedding snub.

Like Samantha who has been continuously hurling unkind remarks, the 51-year-old did not hold back and also publicly complained about Meghan’s decision not to invite them to the wedding. He also shockingly criticized his sister by claiming that she is showing a false image to the people right now.

He accused her of trying to “reinvent” herself as the new Princess Diana but in truth, she is only putting up the “greatest performance in her life.” Finally, he said that Meghan is fake and has become a different person; someone who turned her back and forgot her roots and family after becoming famous in Hollywood.