The 'Game of Thrones' Season 8 star could be working with Thanos in the upcoming MCU film.

The Russo brothers have certainly done an impressive job keeping several aspects of Avengers: Infinity War under wraps. After all, the stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film have admitted that they haven’t read the movie’s full script and fans still have no idea where Hawkeye is. But is it possible that Peter Dinklage’s role has finally been revealed? The Game of Thrones Season 8 star could be playing one of the major villains alongside The Leftovers actor Carrie Coon.

People were undoubtedly thrilled when it was revealed that Peter Dinklage is a major part of Avengers: Infinity War. The poster for the MCU flick featured the Game of Thrones Season 8 star’s name, hinting at Dinklage possibly portraying a huge role in the film. But who exactly will the real Tyrion Lannister play in the movie? According to Comicbook.com, Dinklage could lend his unmistakable voice to an important member of The Black Order.

A new clip from Avengers: Infinity War offers a glimpse at the fight between Captain America, Black Widow, Falcon, and two members of The Black Order. The three heroes manage to defeat Proxima Midnight, who turns to her fallen companion and demands that he “get up.” Corvus Glaive answers, “I can’t.”

It’s a surprising scene that reveals Black Widow may have wounded Corvus Glaive to the extent that he is incapacitated early on in Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to that, the villain only had one line but it sounded a lot like Peter Dinklage.

So is it possible that the Game of Thrones Season 8 actor will provide the voice of Corvus Glaive? Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo had previously stated that fans “will certainly recognize” Peter Dinklage although it might “take a beat or two.” However, the brief clip may have confirmed that Dinklage will be playing one of the Children of Thanos.

Corvus Glaive might be voiced by one of the most invincible characters on Game of Thrones but the Child of Thanos might not last too long in Avengers: Infinity War. There are speculations that Black Widow will make true on her word and actually kill Corvus in front of Proxima Midnight.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27.