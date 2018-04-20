Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Wants To Raise Her Baby Alone Without Tristan Thompson, ‘Life & Style’ Reports

An unnamed source told 'Life & Style' that Khloe Kardashian can't stop crying when she learned Tristan Thompson's infidelity.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her new baby a day after videos of Tristan Thompson surfaced online showing him making out with a woman. It turned out that he has been allegedly cheating on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with multiple women throughout her pregnancy. Although she is reportedly trying to be positive for her baby, it seems that the 33-year-old socialite is confident enough that she doesn’t need the Cleveland Cavaliers player to raise her baby. It is alleged that she has no plans to continue her relationship with the NBA star.

An unnamed source recently spoke with Life & Style and said that Khloe Kardashian was devastated and disappointed that Tristan Thompson has been cheating on her with different women even when she was still pregnant. According to the insider, the KUWTK star “felt completely humiliated and couldn’t stop crying.” Now, she feels like she doesn’t need him in raising the baby. The source added that she believes “she can raise this baby alone.”

Apparently, fans believe she can do it alone, especially that she had the chance to take care of her nieces and nephews before. However, a separate unnamed insider also told Life & Style that Khloe Kardashian might not completely ignore Tristan Thompson. The source added that she might break up with him for a little while, but she will not get rid of him for good. She might take him back eventually in the near future.

“Tristan ruined what should have been the happiest day of Khloé’s life. [She] thinks she can raise this baby alone.”

Fortunately, it looks like Khloe Kardashian has her mom Kris Jenner’s back amid the cheating scandal. Hollywood Life recently reported that an unknown insider told OK! Magazine that the 62-year-old momager forced Tristan Thompson to sign a legal agreement that will require him to put $10 million trust fund for his baby. This reportedly happened after the NBA star got involved in a cheating scandal with multiple women.

According to the unnamed source, Tristan Thompson will also be required to add another $10 million once he will get caught cheating on Khloe Kardashian again. Kris Jenner is allegedly doing this to deter the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s wrongdoings.

Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True Thompson on April 12, 2018.