Kris Jenner Forces Tristan Thompson To Sign $10 Million Deal After Cheating On Khloe Kardashian, Reports ‘OK!’

It has been a tough week for new mommy Khloe Kardashian since she gave birth to her daughter on April 12. Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been accused of being a serial cheater, who has been reportedly cheating on her regularly. Videos of him surfaced online and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fans were all heartbroken that she has to go through all this knowing that she just gave birth. Luckily, her family has her back, especially her mom Kris Jenner, who reportedly decided to do the wisest thing for the future of her new granddaughter.

Hollywood Life reported that an unknown source recently told OK! Magazine that Kris Jenner had forced Tristan Thompson to sign an agreement to open a $10 million trust fund for his new baby with Khloe Kardashian. According to the unidentified insider, the 62-year-old momager did this after the cheating scandal. The source went on to claim that there is also a clause in the contract, which requires the NBA star to add another $10 million once he cheats again.

Many fans were astounded with this legal agreement, but others were not surprised knowing how clever Kris Jenner is as a momager. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tristan Thompson has a net worth amounting to $20 million as well as an annual salary of $15 million from NBA alone. Apparently, the $10 million trust fund that Khloe Kardashian’s mom required him is just half of his net worth.

“She’s been through it all with her girls, and at this point, she knows exactly how to take control, no matter the situation.”

Some fans were not impressed with this $10 million trust fund knowing that the baby can barely touch this amount until at least when he starts going to school. The unnamed source also added that Kris Jenner is smart enough and she’s doing this for the best interest of Khloe Kardashian and her baby. The insider also said that this move is to stop Tristan Thompson from doing the same thing all over again. However, if the Cleveland Cavaliers player won’t learn his lessons, the momager will make sure he will have to pay.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still very much together, according to an unidentified source who told E! News. He wants her to forgive him and that’s what she wants to. However, the KUWTK star still doesn’t know how to do it.