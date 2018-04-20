Abby Lee Miller Cancer Diagnosis: Ex ‘Dance Moms’ Star And Her Pals Devastated Over Illness, ‘Radar’ Reports

Friends, enemies, celebrities and even ordinary people are sending "get well soon" wishes to Abby as she faces a difficult time.

Abby Lee Miller was recently rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency back surgery. After the procedure, the former Dance Moms star’s condition was still not good and doctors diagnosed her with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a blood cancer.

With the unexpected diagnosis, Abby Lee Miller’s friends were reportedly shocked. Most of them expressed sadness after the news of her illness spread. As per Radar Online, even Mitchell Finke, one of Abby’s known enemies, felt bad about what happened to her.

“As much as I hate her, I don’t wish that on anyone,” Finke told Radar.

Likewise, Ashlee Allen, Brynn Rumfallo’s mom, also said on Thursday that they were devastated for her daughter’s former mentor in Dance Moms. She added that the timing of the doctors’ findings makes the diagnosis even more tragic and depressing.

Many people share Allen’s sentiments because Abby went through a lot in the past few years. She was in jail for eight and half months before being transferred to a halfway house last month.

In May 2017, Abby Lee Miller pleaded guilty to one count of concealing bankruptcy assets and one count of not reporting an international monetary transaction. She was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison and in March of this year, she was released and was relocated to a halfway house in Long Beach where she was supposed to finish the rest of her jail term.

“I think everyone was rooting for her to get right back to the old Abby we all know and love after this year,” Allen said. “We definitely hope to make a trip to see her as she is recovering.”

Abby Lee Miller was diagnosed with cancer weeks after prison release https://t.co/zCEttJP4eQ pic.twitter.com/l4oflww5wR — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 20, 2018

Jojo Siwa, another Dance Moms former cast member, was also crushed after learning about Miller’s health condition. According to Entertainment Tonight, Siwa visited the 51-year-old reality star after the surgery and as they were talking, she shared that her mentor was holding back tears.

“She is very sick, she’s very ill,” ET Online quoted Siwa as saying. “I don’t know if it’s officially announced that she has it, or she’s keeping that private, but what she has is a very bad thing and you don’t want anyone going through that.”

.@itsjojosiwa gives an update on Abby Lee Miller's condition after her potential cancer diagnosis. Get the exclusive details: https://t.co/NGYTKDG6Ij pic.twitter.com/bWlFI0K7YL — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 19, 2018

Ordinary fans and critics are also reacting to Abby Lee Miller’s cancer diagnosis. While there are still people who post unpleasant comments, many were wishing Miller to get better soon.

Please pray for Miss Abby! Get better soon! ???????????? #prayersformissabby @Abby_Lee_Miller — Peyton Kaye Evans (@peytonkaye_) April 18, 2018

abby lee miller might not be a nice person. But for some people to say her being diagnosed with cancer is her "karma" is absolutely disgusting! ???? what is wrong with people!? ???? — melissa s.78 (@mrsluv78) April 19, 2018

Meanwhile, US Weekly reported that Abby herself was also devastated after doctors discovered she has a fatal disease. A source told the magazine publication that while the former Dance Moms star was overwhelmed, she tries to be strong and has been putting on a brave face.