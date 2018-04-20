Tristan Thompson Asked Khloe Kardashian For A Paternity Test, Reports ‘Total Pro Sports’

Did Khloe Kardashian cheat on Tristan Thompson with James Harden?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship may have just gotten even more dramatic. The couple, who welcomed their first child together last week, are dealing with a ton of relationship issues stemming from Thompson’s alleged cheating scandal. However, could Khloe be to blame as well?

According to Total Pro Sports, Tristan Thompson is allegedly suspicious of what Khloe Kardashian may have been doing during their relationship, including possibly cheating on him. The NBA player allegedly believes that the reality star may have been unfaithful to him during their relationship, and is rumored to be asking Kardashian to submit their daughter, True Thompson, to a paternity test to prove he is really the father of the baby girl.

Website Terez Owens reports that Tristan Thompson believes that Khloe Kardashian may have been going behind his back with NBA MVP candidate James Harden during the time that she conceived her daughter. James and Khloe had dated previously, but ended the relationship before Kardashian met Thompson. Khloe was also previously married to former L.A. Laker Lamar Odom, but the two divorced after drug and cheating allegations erupted.

As many fans know, Tristan Thompson was reportedly busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian just days before she gave birth. Photos and video of Tristan cheating on Khloe with multiple women surfaced online earlier this month. A photo of Thompson accompanying one of the women back to his New York City hotel room was also posted online just hours before Kardashian went into labor.

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly now trying to figure out what to do about her relationship with Tristan Thompson. Although rumors are flying that the reality star is planning to pack up and head back to L.A. with her family and friends, she is currently still living in Cleveland. With rumors that Tristan now wants a paternity test circulating, it seems that the couple’s story may have yet another dramatic twist.

Although Khloe Kardashian has spoken out on social media about the birth of her baby girl, True Thompson, and her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday, both she and Tristan Thompson are staying quiet on the cheating and paternity allegations.