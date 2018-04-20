‘You’re Gonna Get Locked Up, Comey,’ Activist Shouts At Ex-FBI Director During Book Signing [Video]

Conservative journalist Laura Loomer confronted the author at a New York City event.

At a Barnes & Noble outlet in Manhattan last night, conservative firebrand Laura Loomer called out former FBI Director James Comey who is currently promoting his book A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership. The pro-Trump Loomer was quickly ushered out of the event during which Comey apparently only answered pre-screened, written queries.

Described by The Hill as a “self-proclaimed investigative journalist,” Loomer rushed the stage last June to protest the assassination scene in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar at the Delacorte Theater in which an actor dressed up like a Donald Trump lookalike was stabbed to death in the play.

Before she was kicked out of the bookstore, the controversial Loomer shouted several questions (see video clip embedded below) to James Comey during last night’s brief encounter which seemed to displease the Comey-friendly audience in the room.

“How is it ethical to brief the president of the United States on an unverifiable and salacious dossier, and how is it ethical leadership to not tell him that his political opposition, Hillary Clinton, paid for that? You didn’t disclose that information. Why didn’t you? You are not an ethical leader. Today, 11 lawmakers filed a criminal referral against you. You’re gonna get prosecuted Comey; you’re gonna get locked up.”

As the Washington Post reported in October 2017, the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee paid a former British spy with Kremlin contacts about $9 million for the famous or infamous dossier that seems to have gotten the ball rolling on the Russia collusion allegations in the first place, in the context of FISA surveillance warrants. The FBI also chipped in.

Loomer was separately alluding to the 11 House Republicans who believe that Comey was less than forthcoming when testifying on Capitol Hill.

This is occurring against the backdrop of possible criminal charges against ex-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe for allegedly lying about media leaks and the Justice Department release to Congress of unredacted James Comey memos about his meetings with President Trump, four of which Comey allegedly gave to a friend to leak to the media.

James Comey inspires a mixed reaction across the ideological spectrum. Now that he has become President Trump’s nemesis, he is favored by the liberal cohort although many still blame him for Hillary Clinton’s loss when he reopened the email investigation 11 days before the 2016 presidential election. Those on the right are outraged that he drafted an exoneration letter for Clinton well before the FBI even interviewed the former secretary of state or various other witnesses.

Reactions to his media tour have also been ambivalent, the New York Times noted.

“While Mr. Comey’s book has been an undisputed commercial success, the reaction in political and news media circles has been mixed. Some have praised Mr. Comey’s forthrightness, but others have criticized his wall-to-wall TV appearances as a self-aggrandizing publicity stunt that has exacerbated the already strained relations between Mr. Trump and the nation’s law enforcement agencies.”

Anti-Trump websites such as Slate and the Daily Kos have also leveled criticism at Comey for the way he has conducted himself during book tour interviews.

In addition, George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley has implied that by rushing his “self-serving” memoir into print to cash in, Comey might have compromised the Mueller investigation.

Laura Loomer, who rejects the alt-right or far-right labeling and has also shown up at Hillary Clinton book signings in a form of performance art that has become known as being “Loomered,” has also spent time in Las Vegas where she has accused authorities of a coverup in the investigation of the October 1 mass shooting there.

