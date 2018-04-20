Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Photos Of Stormi All Decked Out In White

Kylie Jenner’s baby girl already has a killer sense of style, thanks to her fashion-loving mom. White might not be the best color to dress a baby in; after all, they have a tendency to spew out bodily fluids of all different shades of brown, green, and yellow. However, Kylie recently decided to take the risk of dressing her daughter in a pristine white outfit. She’s even wearing the color herself in two new family photos with 2-month-old Stormi.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share the sweet snapshots of her and her daughter wearing color-coordinated outfits. Kylie is rocking a strapless white jumpsuit that ties in the front, and Stormi has on a white onesie. Kylie is clearly trying to pass her love of athletic wear on to her daughter, who is showing off her tiny Nike Air Force 1 sneakers in one of the images. As noted by People, the proud mama is still sporting the manicure she got to celebrate her baby girl’s arrival. If you look closely, you can see a shimmering “S” on her pinkie nail.

“Angel baby,” Kylie captioned the photo.

The image doesn’t give fans a clear view of Stormi’s face because her mother’s hair is in the way. However, the little girl’s own impressive head of jet black locks is visible. Kylie Jenner described her baby girl as her “bff” in the caption of her second photo.

angel baby A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 3:29pm PDT

According to Hollyscoop, Kylie Jenner was recently criticized for attending Coachella so soon after giving birth to Stormi. She was mom-shamed for being so eager to return to the party scene, and she further angered some of her critics by deeming her behavior “cool.” Shortly after the music festival, which she attended with Stormi’s father Travis Scott, she took to Instagram to share a Mean Girls quote about what kind of mom she’s going to be.

“I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom,” she wrote.

bff A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Hollyscoop suggested that Kylie Jenner is now trying to “redeem” herself by sharing photos and videos of Stormi on social media. In a series of Snapchat videos, the “cool mom” showed off her mothering skills by playing with her daughter’s toes, stroking her hair, and making her smile by talking to her in a baby voice. It was the perfect move to silence her haters; how can they be accusatory and angry when confronted by so much adorableness?