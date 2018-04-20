‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason Mom-Shames Leah Messer, Reports ‘People’

David is slamming Leah's parenting decisions online.

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have been at the center of a lot of controversy over the past few months, and it seems that they’re at it again.

According to an April 18 report by People Magazine, Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, recently made some insensitive remarks towards his Teen Mom 2 co-star, Leah Messer. Leah, who is the single mother of three daughters, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie, came under attack on social media when David decided to call her out for her parenting choices.

It all started when Leah Messer shared a photo to her Instagram page of herself with her twin girls, Ali and Aleeah. In the snapshot, the Teen Mom 2 star is smiling happily as she poses with the girls. In the photo, Aleeah is seen in her full cheerleading uniform complete with stage makeup, which is common in competitive cheer. However, David Eason deemed the makeup inappropriate, and revealed he couldn’t believe that Leah’s ex-husband, and the girls’ father, Corey Simms, would “allow” their daughter to wear that much makeup. Leah hit back, asking David why he was even commenting on her post.

Teen Mom 2 fans immediately began to weigh in, and many jumped all over David Eason, revealing that he has no right to say things like that, or to criticize other parents, especially when he’s been called out for things such as posting photos of his children holding guns. When Jenelle Evans’ husband was asked if he was slamming Corey Simms, he said, “No she just probably didn’t ask him if it was okay first. I doubt he would allow that.”

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that David Eason has weighed in on a topic that sparked a major debate online. Earlier this year, Jenelle Evans’ husband was fired from Teen Mom 2 after he posted a series of homophobic comments via his Twitter account. MTV quickly revealed that they had cut ties with Eason due to the offensive comments he made about the gay and transgender communities. Jenelle Evans defended her husband, but it seems he will no longer be appearing on the reality series.