Seattle Seahawks Schedule: 2018 Begins Against Denver Broncos, Includes Two Monday Night Games

The 2018 Seattle Seahawks' schedule has been released, allowing 12s to begin planning.

The Seattle Seahawks’ 2018 schedule has officially been revealed. While the NFL had revealed tidbits about the Seahawks’ schedule before this point, on April 19, the full docket of games was finally given to fans. Now Seahawks supporters can plan out when they will see Russell Wilson and a new-look defense taking the field again.

A report by Seahawks.com reveals that the team is going to have five primetime games in the 2018 NFL schedule. Some bad news, though, is that the Seahawks are opening on the road again, with a September 9 game against the Denver Broncos. Having Week 1 on the road is familiar to Seahawks fans, but getting a lot of primetime games might soften the blow a little bit. Game time is 1:25 p.m. PT on Fox for the opener.

In Week 2, the Seattle Seahawks’ 2018 schedule has a Monday night game against the Chicago Bears, taking place at CenturyLink Field on September 17. Game time is 5:15 p.m. PT, with ESPN providing the television coverage. Every other Seahawks game in the first eight weeks will be broadcast on Fox. That streak of games on Fox comes to an end on November 4, when the Seahawks host the Los Angeles Chargers on CBS. That game takes place in Week 9.

There are a lot of additional interesting facets of the 2018 Seattle Seahawks’ schedule. In Week 6, the Seahawks will travel to London to play against the Oakland Raiders. Game time is 10 a.m. PT and it will be broadcast on Fox. The Seahawks then have a Week 7 bye, making it a little easier to deal with having a game over in Europe.

The Thursday night game for the Seahawks this season comes on November 15, when the team will host the Green Bay Packers at 5:20 p.m. PT. This comes after playing the Los Angeles Rams on November 11, giving the team precious little time to rest up for another big game on the NFL schedule.

The Seahawks also have a second appearance on Monday Night Football, as they host the Minnesota Vikings on December 10. That date is sandwiched between two games with the San Francisco 49ers (December 2 and 16), which will put Russell Wilson up against Richard Sherman for the first time in their respective careers.

The Seattle Seahawks’ schedule wraps up on December 30, when the team hosts the Arizona Cardinals.