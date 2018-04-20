Brad Pitt And Neri Oxman Are Allegedly ‘Infatuated’ With Each Other, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman reportedly have very strong feelings for one another. However, something might keep the rumored lovebirds from getting serious and shacking up together. Unfortunately, the actor and the MIT professor live in two totally different worlds, and this presents a major roadblock for their blossoming romance.

An insider recently told Us Weekly that 54-year-old Brad Pitt and 42-year-old Neri Oxman talk on the phone all the time, and they’ve become “very infatuated with each other.” However, heartbreak could be in the cards for Pitt and Oxman because the latter isn’t ready to give up her life as an intellectual to be the arm candy of one of Hollywood’s hottest stars. A friend of Oxman’s said that the brilliant artist isn’t a fan of being in the spotlight, and the recent media focus on her has made her “extremely uncomfortable.”

“Their busy schedules are going to be a huge challenge because Neri isn’t going to give up her life in Cambridge or her job at MIT for anyone, even Brad Pitt.”

Neri Oxman is also finding herself the subject of numerous rumors. Gossip Cop recently debunked one claim that Brad Pitt is so in love with Neri that he’s decided to leave his life in Hollywood behind to live with her in Boston. The outlet pointed out that this would likely never happen because it would make it difficult for Brad to see the six children that he and ex Angelina Jolie share custody of on a regular basis.

Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Page Six reported that Neri Oxman and Brad Pitt were spending time together, but the two had simply forged a friendly professional relationship. They initially bonded over their love of architecture after Pitt reached out to Oxman about collaborating on an architectural project with her. Of course, it’s entirely possible that their relationship has recently evolved into something more.

Neri and Brad have know each other since at least last November, according to People. Brad visited her at MIT, and he even posed for a photo with the professor and a group of students. A student shared this image on social media, but eventually removed it.

Unfortunately for fans of this hypothetical pairing, Us Weekly doesn’t have a great track record in accurately reporting on the status of their relationship. Gossip Cop already disproved one of the outlet’s stories by talking to a spokesman for Pitt who said that its claims were an “exaggeration.” The rep confirmed that Pitt and Oxman were just friends, but who knows what the future could hold?