‘Deadpool 2’ Final Trailer Pokes Fun At DC And Josh Brolin’s Thanos

Fans no longer have to wonder if Thanos will be mentioned in 'Deadpool 2.'

The final trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 2 was released today, and plenty of jokes are packed into the short clip as to be expected. In two minutes and 24 seconds, the film managed to make fun of the DC Universe, as well as Josh Brolin who stars as the villain in two Marvel films this summer.

In the new action-packed trailer, Wade Wilson once again brings up his plan to form a supergroup which he appears to hold tryouts for in full Deadpool gear. The Merc with a Mouth has several hand-to-hand combat moments with Brolin’s Cable, who tells Deadpool to “move or die.” Deadpool then looks at the camera and quips “pump the hate breaks, Thanos.”

Brolin somehow managed to be cast as two Marvel villains, and although he has been known as the Mad Titan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years, it seemed odd to many fans that he would be playing two Marvel villains in films just weeks apart. Since Deadpool is a Fox film and not a part of the MCU, Brolin was able to maneuver the two characters.

Later in the trailer, when Deadpool and Cable have another encounter, Cable tells his enemy “you’re just a clown dressed up as a sex toy.”

“So dark. You sure you’re not from the DC Universe,” Deadpool replies.

DC has been known to have darker films than that of Fox and the MCU but is mostly known for having films get torn apart in the reviews department.

Fans can expect non-stop banter between the two characters, and possibly more Thanos jokes as it’ll be something on many viewers’ minds.

Gizmodo noted that more X-Force team members are introduced in the last trailer. Fans already had a look at Domino in previous trailers, but this new glimpse introduced Bedlam, Shatterstar, and totally-normal-guy Peter.

The final trailer is full of action, explosions, and more Cable than the previous two trailers fans were treated to. You can check out the new trailer below, but be warned that it is NSFW.

Deadpool 2 stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, T.J. Miller, Bill Skarsgard, Brianna Hildebrand, Terry Crews, and Eddie Marsan. It hits theaters on May 18.