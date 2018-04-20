‘Teen Mom OG’: Ryan Edwards And Mackenzie Standifer ‘Can’t Stand Each Other,’ Reports ‘Radar Online’

Things are reportedly not going well for Ryan and Mackenzie.

Teen Mom OG stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have been through a lot during their first year of marriage, and sources are revealing that things are worse than ever between the spouses.

According to an April 18 report by Radar Online, Teen Mom OG fans know that Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have had to deal with drug addiction, a rehab stay, issues with their exes, cheating allegations, and a pregnancy during the first year of their marriage. An insider claims that the pair can barely stand one another, and that they have been on-and-off in their relationship.

“Things are worse than they seem,” the source dished, adding that the pair can barely stand each other.

The Teen Mom OG insider also revealed that Mackenzie Standifer’s mother wants to intervene and possibly help her daughter through the marital issues. However, she’s afraid to say anything because Mackenzie has allegedly threatened to take her grandson, Hudson, 4, away from her in the past. Hudson is Mackenzie’s son with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

Meanwhile, people have allegedly been telling Mackenzie Stanifer that Ryan Edwards is no longer sober. The Teen Mom OG dad went to rehab for heroin abuse last year, and is currently rumored to have relapsed. Ryan checked into treatment after MTV cameras filmed him driving under the influence, swerving on the road, slurring his words, and even falling asleep behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, the insider claims that Mackenzie is just sticking around “for the paycheck.” Even Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has claimed that she believes Mackenzie’s motives for being with Ryan aren’t honest. However, things are a bit more serious now.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer recently announced that they are expecting their first child together later this year. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the Teen Mom OG stars are having a baby boy, due in October, and whom they are planning to name Jagger Edwards. Meanwhile, Ryan’s co-parenting relationship with Maci Bookout, the mother of his other child, is also strained after Bookout filed for an order of protection against Edwards, citing that he threatened to hurt her, shoot her husband, and take their son, Bentley, from her home without permission.