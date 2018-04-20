WWE News: Chris Jericho Talks About His Current Relationship With WWE & NJPW, And Hears Shocking News On-Air

Immediately after discussing his current relationship with the WWE on ‘In This Corner,’ Jericho was told for the first time that Bruno Sammartino had passed away.

In WWE news, Chris Jericho recently appeared on two different podcasts, In This Corner and Still Real to Us, and revealed his current status with both the WWE and NJPW. This past January, for the first time since 1999, Chris Jericho wrestled for another organization other than the WWE, New Japan Pro Wrestling. Jericho squared off against Kenny Omega in what many pundits and fans called a dream match. Since then, Jericho has been booked to wrestle for the WWE once again. This time the superstar will perform at the Greatest Royal Rumble, in Saudi Arabia, airing live on the WWE Network on April 27.

Wrestling fans who were hoping for Jericho vs. Omega 2 may have to hope for a little bit longer than they like. Recently, Still Real to Us talked with Chris Jericho and the WWE legend revealed his current status with NJPW.

“Yeah you know it was a good idea. It was good when it happened — we had a blast but sometimes things just don’t work out. You know, so New Japan was a lot of fun… not to say that I wouldn’t go back there again but as of right now our relationship is pretty much finished at this point.”

While some fans may be upset that Jericho’s run in NJPW is finished for now, many fans are excited to see the “Ayatollah of Rock and Rolla” return to the WWE. On April 18, Chris Jericho was a guest on another popular wrestling podcast and discussed the situation.

In This Corner hosts, Brian Campbell and Adam Silverstein, asked the WWE legend how he would currently categorize his relationship with the company and Vince McMahon. Chris said that it was good enough that they called him about the Greatest Royal Rumble (Jericho is expected to be a participant in the rumble itself).

He said that he’s not a full-time performer with the WWE, but that the company was his home base for wrestling. Jericho stated that both he and the WWE enjoy working with each other and that he “never expects that to change.”

After expressing his excitement for the Saudi Arabia event, the hosts brought up the then breaking WWE news of Bruno Sammartino’s passing. Chris Jericho was shocked at the tragic news, and said he wished that someone had told him before he went on the show as he had no idea.

Chris reminisced on the time when Sammartino was a guest on Talk is Jericho, and said that it was an honor and privilege to have spent time with Bruno at the Italian restaurant where the interview was conducted. It was the WWE Hall of Famer’s idea to meet Jericho at his favorite restaurant, and Bruno enjoyed being in front of all the people.