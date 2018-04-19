Kim Kardashian Announces All DASH Stores Are Closing

The reality star announced the news on her personal website.

It’s a sad day for the Kardashian family as Kim Kardashian-West has announced the closing of all their DASH clothing stores. DASH was one of the famous family’s very first business ventures which began back in 2006, but their newest businesses are taking precedence over their boutiques.

Kim announced the news today on her personal website with a short statement regarding DASH and their decision to pull the plug. According to Kim, it was a joint decision between her and her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

“After nearly 12 years, my sisters and I have decided to close the doors of our DASH stores,” Kim began her post.

The mother of three went on to discuss all the great things that came from DASH, including the family’s spinoff show Dash Dolls which saw one season of eight episodes in 2015. She went on to thank all of the employees of the stores, but admitted that it was time to “move on.”

“We love our DASH Dolls and are so grateful for the amazing memories. And we have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years! We couldn’t have done it without you. Thank you to everyone!”

Despite rumors claiming DASH was losing money, Kim noted they decided to close the doors because all three women were now mothers and onto new business endeavors separate from one another. Just a few months ago, Kim launched her KKW beauty line which has blossomed next to her many successful fragrances, Kourtney has recently announced a collaboration with sister Kylie Jenner’s makeup line, and Khloe has been working hard on her television series Revenge Body and her clothing line Good American.

There are only two DASH stores remaining in Los Angeles and Miami which will be closing soon according to TMZ. The New York location closed in November 2016, which the Kardashian family attributed to extremely high rent prices in SoHo.

Many who were not familiar with DASH stores might remember the chain when it made news in 2017 after a woman pointed a gun at a cashier at the boutique’s Los Angeles location. TMZ caught the woman on tape who returned later, noticeably irate, with a machete in hand.

For now, fans can still purchase merchandise on shopdashonline.com which is still live at the time of this publication. Khloe and Kourtney have not commented on the closings, as it appears Kim was the sole spokesperson for this announcement.