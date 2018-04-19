Emilia Clarke Teases ‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers Ahead Of Season 8

The Mother of Dragons herself has tried to spoil Season 8 of 'Game of Thrones,' but for a good cause.

If this year were like past years, Game of Thrones season 8 would be debuting sometime soon on HBO. However, it’s not, and fans of the epic George R.R. Martin drama have another year to wait. Thankfully, actress Emilia Clarke, who portrays Daenerys Targaryen, teased some Game of Thrones spoilers from behind the scenes.

Well, to be honest, Clarke tried to give fans a sneak peek. First, she attempted to sneak into a closed set, which was, well, closed. When the actress realized her attempt at spoilers on the set wouldn’t happen, she tried to show fans the Iron Throne instead, but they thwarted that too — instead, her video essentially shows a green screen. Then, when she finally gave up, she went to her trailer and began reading some of her Season 8 script in a video, but unfortunately, the powers that be decided to bleep every bit of it out.

She did manage to give fans a brief peek of “boring” Kit Harington, according to an ET Canada report. All “Jon Snow” did, though, was tell his co-star to shut down the video. Oh well, he knows “nothing” after all.

Actually, the point of the whole video is that the actress teamed up with Omaze to help raise money for the Royal College Of Nursing Foundation. The prize for one lucky fan is lunch with the Mother Of Dragons and a sneak peek of the Game of Thrones set in Belfast. The winner also receives airfare and a stay at a four-star hotel. It’s an awesome prize and a fantastic cause.

It’s too bad that the star wasn’t able to help weary fans out by showing them what they have to look forward to in 2019, as it’s still over a year away until the last season of GoT. This article might seem long, but it isn’t a year long, unfortunately, so fans still have a long while to wait.

Although the final season of this hit show looms in the distance, fans of the GoT universe have the possible spin-offs to look forward to after the series wraps up, SyFy reports. While the network faces logistical and budgeting complications for possible Thrones prequels, there’s little doubt at least one of the five rumored possibilities will eventually grace the small screen.