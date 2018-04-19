Joanna Gaines Poses With Large Baby Bump As She Celebrates Turning 40

The soon-to-be mother of five celebrated with a large helping of donuts.

Joanna Gaines of Magnolia and Fixer Upper fame turned 40 today, and the soon-to-be mother of five celebrated by posting a playful photo on Instagram. In the new image, Joanna is posing in her beautiful kitchen with a cup of tea and a plate of donuts as she stuffs her face with a yummy selection from the plate.

The designer is wearing a comfortable sweatshirt with black leggings as she joked with her 7.2 million followers about turning 40.

“This is 40, and I like it…” she captioned the photo.

She added hashtags “#pregnantand40” as well as “#anddoughnuts.”

The photo received over 824,000 likes in just a few hours, and fans have been flooding the comment section with well-wishes for the new baby and a plethora of “Happy Birthdays.”

Husband Chip Gaines also shared a sweet message in support of Joanna on his Twitter page this morning.

“Happy Birthday sweet girl! #40neverlookedsogood,” he tweeted out to his 830,000 followers.

Fans have been overwhelmingly supportive of Joanna as she tackles pregnancy in her 40s. Her newest post was full of comments from fans who shared a similar experience getting pregnant later in life, something associated with being “high-risk.”

“I had my ‘B-team’ @ 42 and 46!!! #Surprises????????‍♀️(My A-team @29/31.) Enjoy every moment! Eating for two is the best! Best wishes,” one fan commented.

“My mom had my little sister at 40 and they are good friends today. My sister is now 30 years old. My mom and I raised our kids together,” another added.

Joanna broke the news of her fifth pregnancy with fans on Instagram on January 3 when she shared a video of her sonogram. The video was viewed over 12 million times and was one of Joanna’s most popular posts to date. Chip also teased the news on Twitter before the couple officially announced the pregnancy. Chip then shared a photo of his beer belly alongside Joanna’s growing baby bump just a few days later.

Chip and Joanna are already parents to children Drake, Ella, Duke, and Emmie Kay. It’ll have been seven years since the couple last had a child and are preparing to welcome their new baby boy.

To see more from Chip and Joanna, watch Fixer Upper: Behind the Design on HGTV every Tuesday night at 8 p.m.