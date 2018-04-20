‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’ 50v50 Limited Time Event Drops In With Double XP And New Weapon

The Light Machine Gun is ready to spray and pray against other 'Fortnite: Battle Royale' players.

The revamped 50v50 mode for Fornite: Battle Royale returned Thursday after a slight delay. PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players get the added bonus of double XP through the weekend.

Issues with Fortnite: Battle Royale‘s account services forced Epic Games to push the return of 50v50 mode back a week. That was probably the wisest choice for the hugely popular multiplayer shooter as the weekend combined with the much-anticipated limited time event potentially could have exacerbated the problems.

Fortunately, the wait was not terribly long and Fortnite players can now check out the changes that Epic Games made to the 50v50 to make it more conducive to two large teams. An added bonus includes free 20 Battle Pass Stars for each Battle Royale player and 1,600 Seasonal Gold for Save the World.

Changes to the 50v50 from its debut appearance this past December include putting the teams on separate buses that approach the island from different directions. New markers will be added to the map, such as where the final storm circle will land and a dotted line to indicate “battle lines,” where players are more likely to encounter enemies.

The first 10 minutes of a 50v50 match will be spent gathering resources and setting up defenses. Then the two teams will have five minutes to fight followed by another five minutes where the storm shrinks to the final circle. Additionally, resource farming has been increased 75 percent while ammo spawns at double and triple the normal rate.

Double XP

Meanwhile, double XP is active in Fortnite: Battle Royale from Thursday, April 19, through Sunday, April 22. This will not be available in the Save the World PVE mode. Instead, Epic Games will have an “Into the Storm Llama” available for players to claim each day for a total of four.

The choice to run a double XP weekend and the 50v50 event is interesting as it competes directly with the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds free-to-play weekend on the Xbox One.

The return of 50v50 appears to be going well thus far. However, players should expect for every Treasure Chest and Supply Drop to turn into a competition with teammates.

Double XP Weekend is here! All experience gained is doubled from now until 8am ET (12:00 GMT) April 23. pic.twitter.com/fAvpW74job — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 19, 2018

3.5 Content Update

The Fortnite: Battle Royale update that brought the 50v50 came with other new content as well. The Light Machine Gun (LMG) is now available in the loot pool in Rare and Epic rarities. The new weapon sports a 100-round magazine that fires Medium ammo. The downside is the LMG takes five seconds to reload.

Fortnite: Battle Royale players can find the Light Machine Gun as part of the Floor Loot, Treasure Chests, and can be purchased from Vending Machines.