Donald Trump ‘Bashed’ At Meeting Of Evangelicals, Some So Disgusted They Walked Out, Reports ‘Fox News’

The invite-only meeting of evangelical Christians became a Trump-bashing convention, say some attendees.

President Donald Trump was “bashed” so badly at a meeting of evangelical Christians that some attendees walked out in disgust, Fox News Insider is reporting.

Wheaton College, in suburban Chicago, invited evangelical readers from across the country for what was to be a two-day roundtable discussion about a wide range of topics, political and non-political, according to Jenna Browder, host of Faith Nation on the Christian Broadcasting Network. Those topics were to include immigration, racism, the role of women in the church, and similar topics.

However, apparently many attendees were “concerned” that the evangelical movement in the United States has too tightly hitched its wagon to Donald Trump. According to Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) News, day one of the meeting quickly turned into “one-sided venting” against Trump and against the evangelical Christians who voted for him.

It’s not clear what, specifically, was said or by whom. However, two sources who attended the meeting tell CBN News that things went awry when the topic of sin came up.

“The conversations were difficult. There was a lament.”

Trump has been embroiled in alleged multiple sex scandals before, during, and after his 2016 run for president. Those scandals have included allegations of sexual harassment, at least two rumored extramarital affairs, the possible existence of a tape showing Trump watching Moscow prostitutes urinate, and a six-figure payout to an adult film actress in exchange for her silence.

Nevertheless, Trump continues to enjoy overwhelming support among evangelicals: 81 percent of voters who identified as evangelicals voted for Trump in 2016, and as of this writing, he’s still supported by 78 percent of evangelical voters.

Regardless, so disgusted were the more conservative of the invitees that many walked out of the meeting in frustration.

According to at least one source, the deck was stacked against Trump before the meeting even began. Writing in One News Now, Steve Jordahl says that Wheaton College deliberately invited “several dozen anti-Trump evangelical leaders” with the express goal of “divorcing” the evangelical movement from Trump’s presidency. Several of the attendees have publicly expressed their “displeasure” with the Trump administration. Similarly, Jordahl notes that Trump-supporting evangelicals such as Franklin Graham of Samaritan’s Purse, Jerry Falwell Jr. of Liberty University, and Dr. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist-Dallas were not invited.

One News Now, it bears noting, is the news arm of the American Family Association, a Christian fundamentalist, conservative advocacy group.

Jeffress, for his part, noted that the anti-Trump wing of the evangelical movement is of little consequence.