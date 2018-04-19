Carrie says she was worried her 3-year-old son would be 'scared' of her face after her fall.

Carrie Underwood is finally speaking out about the fall that left her with 40 to 50 stitches in her face. People reports that the country superstar gave her first interview since her fall six months ago to iHeartRadio’s The Bobby Bones Show on April 19, where she spoke openly about falling and the injuries she sustained for the first time.

Carrie explained on the radio show that the fall happened while she was taking her dogs, Ace and Penny, for a walk and, as she explained, she actually “just tripped” on one of the stone steps outside her home but didn’t even let go of her dogs’ leashes.

“There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine,” Underwood, who broke her right wrist in the nasty fall, said. “I went to catch myself and I just missed a step.”

Carrie then explained that it was where she fell that caused such severe injuries. “If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” the mom of one told host Bobby Bones.

Underwood, who attended her first public event since the fall at the 2018 ACM Awards over the weekend, then added that she wasn’t sure how her face would heal and added that the incident really “set [her] back.”

“I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were going to end up,” Carrie confessed, adding that she “didn’t know what was going to go on” for a while after her accident.

The star then heartbreakingly admitted during her first interview of 2018 that she was worried her 3-year-old son Isaiah would be scared of her when he saw her for the first time since her accident.

“For a while I was worried he would be scared of me,” Underwood said before she explained that when she covers up her injury with makeup that little Isaiah always sweetly tells her that her “boo-boo’s all gone.”

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Though she hasn’t revealed too much about her injury aside from an emotional Fan Club blog post on New Year’s Eve where she confirmed how many stitches she had to her face, Carrie confirmed on the show that the injury she sustained was done to her lip and the skin around her mouth.

She said that she also suffered a chipped tooth in addition to her busted lip and broken wrist.

Carrie also spoke to Sirius XM radio on April 19, per Taste of Country, where she revealed that she at first didn’t think her injuries were that bad when she headed inside to survey the damage to her face after tripping on her home step with her dogs back in November.

“I thought I just busted my lip when I walked inside,” Underwood said of her initial reaction to the fall. “I went to go survey the damage and was like, ‘Oh no!'”

As Inquisitr previously reported, Carrie was visibly emotional when she returned to the stage at the ACM Awards on April 15.

The country superstar could be seen breaking down in tears following her performance of her new single “Cry Pretty,” which is also the title of her upcoming album due out on September 14, as well as tearing up while accepting her award for Vocal Event of the Year with Keith Urban for the track “The Fighter.”