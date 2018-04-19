‘Roseanne’ Revival: Natalie West Returns As Crystal Anderson In Upcoming Episode ‘No Country For Old Women’

The actress was a frequent cast member on the early seasons of the ABC sitcom, but was barely seen after season 4.

Roseanne fans are ready for another blast from the past—and they’ll be getting it with the next first-run episode of the ABC revival series. Natalie West, the actress who played Crystal during the original run of the long-running comedy, will make a return on the Roseanne reboot in the upcoming episode “No Country for Old Women.” Longtime fans of the show know Natalie West’s character Crystal Anderson Conner, was Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Jackie’s (Laurie Metcalf) co-worker at Wellman Plastics and Dan’s (John Goodman) eventual stepmom in the original series.

A synopsis posted by the Futon Critic lists Natalie West as Crystal in the “No Country for Old Women” episode. West will be joined by fellow guest stars Estelle Parsons as Bev Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy, Christopher Lloyd as Lou and Ethan Cohen as Nick in the new episode. The synopsis for the upcoming Roseanne episode reads:

“After Beverly gets kicked out of the nursing home, Roseanne and Jackie fight over who will take care of their mother. Meanwhile, Mark’s creative touch with building a birdhouse for Dan’s customer is more than Dan can handle, but Darlene defends her son.”

It is unclear how Crystal will fit into the episode, but the return of Natalie West has been a long time coming for loyal Roseanne fans. Crystal was Roseanne’s high school bestie but she married Dan’s father, Ed (Ned Beatty), in season three of the original series, making her Roseanne’s stepmother-in-law.

Crystal and Ed Conner later had two children together, Little Ed and Angela, making them Dan’s half-siblings. There is no word if Ned Beatty, the actor who played Dan’s father in the original series, has any plans to reprise his role as Ed Conner now that Roseanne has received the green light for an 11th season.

Roseanne star Roseanne Barr recently teased the return of Natalie West’s Crystal as well as some other fan favorite guest stars that could return next season.

crystal makes an appearance this season-back next and we want martin and fred next year too — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) April 10, 2018

According to Natalie West’s IMDB page, the 62-year-old actress appeared in 84 episodes of Roseanne but wasn’t seen much after season 4. Natalie’s final appearance as Crystal was in a one-off episode in Season 8.

Natalie West has spent her recent years working as a stage actress in theater productions that include “Abigail’s Party” (2010) and the “Butcher of Baraboo” (2012), as well as the films Bushwhacked, Nate and Margaret and more.

You can see Natalie West in a classic scene from the original Roseanne series below.

Roseanne airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The “No Country for Old Women” is scheduled for Tuesday, May 1.