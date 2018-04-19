WWE Rumors: Big Update On Rumored Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley Match, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

Reports now hint that WWE doesn't have any immediate plans to have both men face off in the ring, contrary to what previous rumors had suggested.

If the latest word from the WWE rumor mill is to be believed, there’s not much of a chance that fans will be able to see Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley taking place, despite the frequent whispers that WWE has long been planning such a match.

Citing the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Wrestling Inc. wrote that there are no plans for Lesnar and Lashley to face each other at the moment. While this new report came a few months after the Wrestling Observer wrote that both men were possibly due to feud with each other after WrestleMania 34, it was also noted at that time that Lesnar still had no knowledge about such creative plans, despite his contract stating that he should be told in advance about future storylines and rivalries.

Given the former’s supposed short-term contract with WWE, Wrestling News speculated that there’s a good chance the long-rumored Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, which many had expected would take place at SummerSlam, might not be in the cards. However, there have also been reports suggesting that Lesnar had actually signed a long-term deal with WWE. Citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, the Sporting News reported last week that this “multi-year” contract would also allow Brock to compete in the UFC, a condition which Lesnar supposedly requested so he could continue working for the WWE.

With both Wrestling Inc. and Wrestling News describing Lesnar’s reported contract with WWE as a short-term deal, contrary to what the Sporting News reported, both publications suggested that if Lesnar will, per wrestling tradition, lose in his final match with the WWE, he may likely be asked to build up a future top-tier wrestler. Currently, Lesnar is booked to defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on April 27, but recent WWE rumors have made no mention of the company’s plans for him after the event.

Although the Wrestling Observer’s latest update might dim the chances of fans getting to see Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley, there’s no doubt that the latter, who returned to the WWE this week after a decade away from the company, wants such a match to happen at some point in the future. Wrestling Inc. quoted Lashley’s November 2017 interview with Main Event Radio, where he said that it would be “stupid” if either one of them retires before they have a chance to face each other in the ring and that there’s a chance the match would eventually happen, assuming wrestling fans “want it and beg for it enough.”