Kevin Smith, film producer and actor, vows to change his eating habits and lead a healthier lifestyle after suffering a massive heart attack.

Kevin Smith, the 47-year-old filmmaker of several cult classics, suffered a massive heart attack two months ago and is now committed to leading a healthier lifestyle. Back in February, Smith revealed to Us Weekly that he nearly died after suffering a massive heart attack right before he stepped on stage at a comedy club in Los Angeles.

On Wednesday, Smith took to Instagram and posted a side-by-side image which displayed a heavier version of himself from a decade ago versus his drastic weight loss in the present day.

“Same dude, different day. Pic on the left, is from nearly 10 years ago, at Zack & Miri premiere. Pic on the right is minutes ago.”

Kevin Smith vowed to resist unhealthy temptations when it comes to food. Smith’s most recent battle in an effort to make some major lifestyle changes included resisting several of his favorite Manhattan dining spots.

Smith revealed that while he was at an event for AMC TV, he fought the urge to indulge in a sugary buttercream cake. Instead, Kevin said that he “stared down” the tempting dessert and reminded himself of what his life and health was like when his eating habits were out of control.

“I was in Manhattan yesterday — a city that’s legendary for its amazing variety of food and eating options, where you could dine out here every night your entire life and never have to eat at the same restaurant twice. It’s a land of food glorious food… But I’m on a diet.”

“So even though they served what looked like an amazing buttercream cake at the @amc_tv event I went to last night, I didn’t indulge.”

Smith added that he will use the photos of himself when he was overweight as motivation to stick to his current diet and to reinforce his new healthy mindset.

“And next time I gotta stare down a meal the old me would’ve inhaled, I’ll look at these two images of me out of control and me under control… It’ll help keep the cake on the plate instead of in my maw. #KevinSmith #FitterButBitter #diet.”

After a life-threatening heart attack earlier this year, Kevin Smith reveals dramatic weight loss and vows to lead a healthier lifestyle. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

After Smith’s life-threatening heart attack, he posted to Twitter and revealed that the doctor who saved his life had explained to him that he had 100 percent blockage of his LAD artery, and if he had not canceled his show to go to the hospital, he would have certainly died that night.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka ‘the Widow-Maker’)… If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground!”

Dr. Richard Katz told Time magazine that the “widowmaker” heart attack occurs when one of the main arteries that provide blood to the heart (the left anterior descending artery) “suddenly goes from 80 percent or 90 percent narrowed to 100 percent narrowed.”

Last month, Kevin Smith was down a total of 26 pounds thanks to the “potato diet” which helped Penn Jillette, a magician widely known for starring in Showtime’s Penn & Teller, shed a whopping 100 pounds, according to Us Weekly.

“Down 26 pounds today! Started March 8th and now 4 weeks later, I’ve lost a small child worth of weight!… Doc told me to lose 50 pounds and I’m now over halfway to that goal! Ironically, this heart attack was the best thing that ever happened to my health!”

Penn’s diet consisted of eating plain potatoes for two solid weeks. After living off potatoes alone, Jill started adding vegetable stews into the mix for added nutrients, according to Good Housekeeping.

Kevin Smith’s new diet menu may be a little boring, but it will surely help the Clerks film producer break bad eating habits that led to his terrifying heart attack.