Amber Rose Shows Off Bikini Bod, Sexy Curves In Red-Hot Photo Shoot For ‘GQ’

The model and actress rocked a Versace two-piece for the shoot.

Amber Rose rocked a designer bikini for a sexy photo shoot for GQ, showing off her curves and leaving little to the imagination, Pop Sugar is reporting.

The 34-year-old model and actress (real name: Amber Levonchuck) stopped by the venerable men’s entertainment and lifestyle magazine Gentlemen’s Quarterly (known more colloquially as GQ) for the shoot, and as Pop Sugar writer Marina Liao explains, took great care to make sure that the magazine’s readers got an eyeful.

For starters, Amber chose to lie on a deck chair and pose in such a way that her tattoos, and curves, took front and center. To amp up the sexiness, she wore strappy, black high heels (because what’s a bikini without high heels?). She also donned a two-piece swimsuit by design house Versace, which can always be counted on to design swimwear meant to highlight the wearer’s curves – and of course, the Versace logo is clearly visible as well. And to top it all off, she wore giant, black-framed sunglasses.

And in case you’d like half of the bikini for yourself (for reasons that escape this writer, Versace’s website offers only the bottom half – perhaps they assume that buyers will be mostly European, where topless beaches are the order of the day), it can be yours for $150.

In addition to her post of the shoot on Instagram, Amber also posted a behind-the-scenes video of her shoot and gave it the hashtag #MILF. “MILF,” for those not familiar, comes from the 1999 teen sex comedy American Pie and stands for “Mom I’d Like To F” – well, you get the idea. Amber has a son, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, with former boyfriend rapper Whiz Khalifa.

It’s been a busy week for Amber. As Hollywood Life reports, she just came back from breast reduction surgery, and of course, showed off her new “figure” in an Instagram post. Ever the jokester, Amber captioned the photo “don’t you just love my new lamp?!” even though obviously no one came to that post to see her furniture.

Meanwhile, it seems that there was some drama in Amber’s universe last weekend at Coachella, according to Hot New Hip Hop. As you may know, Amber recently broke up with her latest beau, 21 Savage (real name: Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph), and the Coachella organizers didn’t do a particularly good job of keeping the exes separate. Word on the street is that the two gave each other the cold shoulder whenever they were within feet of each other, which happened all too often as at one point they were even seated next to each other.

Publicly, they claim to have split “amicably,” but apparently all bets are off when the two are near each other.