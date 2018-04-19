Kylie Jenner Is Collaborating With Sister Kourtney Kardashian On A New Makeup Line

Kylie Jenner might be a new mother, but that is not stopping the reality star and entrepreneur from getting things done. Not only did Jenner make time to go to Coachella with her sisters for the first weekend of the music and arts festival, but it seems that she and her sister Kourtney Kardashian are even collaborating together on their own makeup line. While Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics has already proven to be a successful business venture for the reality star, it seems that she is adding even more star power with the help of her older sister as they collaborate together for the first time.

In January, the Inquisitr reported that Kourtney Kardashian had apparently filed applications to trademark the brand name Kourt as a makeup line. Now, as part of the announcement from the sisters that they would be collaborating with each other, it seems that the Kourt name is finally being put to use. According to a report from Billboard, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and even Kylie Cosmetics revealed the new collaboration’s name as Kourt x Kylie in a series of posts on their Instagram accounts.

On Instagram, the reality stars shared a series of pictures that were apparently taken during a photoshoot for their new line. Jenner’s post wished her sister a happy birthday before making the announcement official with a message that said, “so excited to announce the KOURT X KYLIE collaboration. This collection gives me so much lifeeeee! 3 mini palettes & 3 of Kourtney’s signature lippies launching 4/24.”

In the post shared by Kourtney Kardashian, she wishes herself a happy birthday before also revealing that she and Kylie have been working on this collaboration for the last year. On the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, the reveal shared the same photoshoot pictures that the two sisters posted, while also detailing which products the reality stars were wearing.

This is not the first time that Kylie Jenner has collaborated with one of her sisters on a makeup line for her cosmetics company, as she has previously worked with Kim Kardashian as well. In the last few years, the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have all seemingly gotten into the cosmetics industry, with Kim and Kylie apparently paving the way with their successful lines. With both sisters selling out their new launches on a consistent basis, it is likely that the Kourt x Kylie launch will see the same success that past collaborations and product launches have.

Fans of both Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will get their chance to grab this new lineup of products from the collaboration when Kourt x Kylie launches on April 24.