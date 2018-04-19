Alex Rodriguez’s Nephew, Norberto Susini, Abducted & Ransomed During Lamborghini Sale [Breaking]

'The New York Post' reports that A-Rod's nephew was kidnapped Wednesday night when buyers slammed on the brakes during a $600k Lamborghini sale.

Alex Rodriguez’s nephew was kidnapped and held for ransom in a Midtown hotel, in Manhattan, New York Wednesday night. Police sources told the New York Post that the retired baseball player’s nephew, the 29-year-old Norberto Susini, was kidnapped after a deal over a $600,000 Lamborghini went bad.

Norberto Susini plays minor-league baseball but, according to the Post, slinging high priced vehicles is his “side hustle.” A-Rod’s nephew met with potential buyers; 33-year-old Lamin Vucetovic, and 30-year-old Anthony Gilkes in Times Square, New York. However, once the three men met up, Vucetovic tried to pull back from the deal. Vucetovic then demanded Susini to return the $30,000 deposit. After that, according to the New York Post‘s sources, Gilkes and Vucetovic held Susini against his will inside the hotel room.

Vucetovic and Gilkes called Susini’s business partners, demanding ransom. Instead of paying the abductors, Norberto’s business partners called the police. The pair, Gilkes and Vucetovic, was arrested at the hotel around 11:30 p.m.

Born in New York City, just like his famous uncle, Norberto Susini started his professional baseball career with the Seattle Miners. In January 2012, Norberto signed a minor league deal with the Minnesota Twins, but was released after four months.

In May 2012, A-Rod’s nephew signed with the Newark Bears of the Can-Am League, and then went on to play for the Bridgeport Bluefish of the Atlantic League. Kansas City T-Bones of the American Association were next, and then the Camden Riversharks of the Atlantic League. Susini also played briefly in Japan, but then returned to the U.S., appearing in 23 games for the Southern Maryland Blue Carbs of the Atlantic League. And lastly, in June 2017, Norberto signed with the Generales de Durango of the Mexican Baseball League. He is currently a free agent. Nusini’s career statistics can be viewed on on Minor League Baseball’s official website.

Alex Rodriguez ended his 22-year playing career with fourth-most homers in Major League history. “This is a tough day. I love this game and I love this team, and today I’m saying goodbye to both,” one of the greatest baseball players of all time told mlb.com, announcing his retirement.

This is not the first time for A-Rod’s nephew to deal with law enforcement. Back in September 2017, Norberto Susini was arrested by Miami Dade Police. The Minor League Baseball player was charged with grand theft auto.

Alex Rodriguez has not responded to requests for comment yet.