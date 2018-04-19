‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Courtney Hope Back As Sally Spectra

Courtney Hope confirms that she will return as Sally Spectra.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Courtney Hope will return as Sally Spectra in a dramatic comeback only a month after the actress announced that she would be leaving the soap. CBS Soaps In Depth reports that Courtney Hope announced her return on Instagram. Social media exploded with fans congratulating her and telling her how much they missed her onscreen character. Although Sally’s storyline when she left the soap was a happy one, fans were disappointed that the redhead departed.

When viewers last saw Sally, she was jetting off to New York with the love of her life, Thomas (Pierson Fode). He had come to his senses when Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) finally told him the truth about how Bill (Don Diamont) pushed her to fake her illness. He returned at the time that Bill was shot and begged Sally to forgive him. According to the recaps at She Knows Soaps, Sally agrees to leave town with Thomas, and he pledges to provide work for Saul (Alex Wyse) and Shirley (Patrika Darbo) when they open a new fashion house in New York. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sally left plenty of loose ends when she exited Los Angeles.

Sally had plenty of reason to shoot Bill. He had burned down the Spectra Building and taken everything away from her. On the romantic front, she had fallen for Liam (Scott Clifton) and Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggested that she had been trying to dig up some dirt on Hope (Annika Noelle) who conveniently appeared when Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Liam’s marriage was in shambles. However, when her Prince Charming arrived, Sally forgot all about her other love interest and chose the dashing Thomas instead.

When Sally left, many speculated that Sally’s character was never given the room to develop when Pierson Fode made his surprising announcement that he was leaving. Sally and Thomas were an item, and with his surprise exit, she was left dangling. Since there is no mention of Pierson Fode returning to his role, this has hopefully given B&B writers a chance to flesh out the young Ms. Spectra’s character. Sally has the potential to be fiery and as fiercely independent as the original Sally Spectra Garrison (Darlene Conley) was.

In other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, Jacob Young, who plays Rick Forrester, has been dropped to recurring status, according to She Knows Soaps.

With Sally’s dramatic return, there should be a new reason to tune into CBS every day for your fix of Bold and the Beautiful. Don’t forget to check back often for the latest spoilers, updates, and soap opera news.