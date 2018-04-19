‘Sister Wives’ Star Kody Brown Reveals How He Makes His Money, Discusses Whether He Will Add A Fifth Wife

No one really knew what "Sister Wives" star Kody Brown did for a living, until now.

Keeping up with four wives and lots of children (and, now, grandchildren!) requires a lot of money, so naturally, fans of the hit TLC show Sister Wives were wondering what Kody Brown — the patriarch of the Brown family — does for a living, since none of his wives seem to work full-time jobs.

And, for the most part, people were left in the dark about Kody Brown’s business dealings, until now.

The Cheat Sheet recently revealed that the star of Sister Wives has a series of jobs to be a proper provider to his family of 23 people (and growing!). His primary job, of course, is what he claims is in advertising, where he serves as an ad sales manager for Bricksoft.

There’s just one problem: Bricksoft is defunct, and he hasn’t held that job since 2010, when the show debuted on TLC.

Then, of course, there’s the issue of the wives having to take on other jobs, such as Robyn’s online boutique (called, of course, My Sisterwife’s Closet), Meri’s bed-and-breakfast (which opened in 2017), and Janelle’s food storage and real estate businesses.

But as enterprising as all these things seem to be, none of them can be considered a “full-time job,” and certainly not one makes enough to sustain the family on his/her own.

It also seemed a little strange that, despite the fact that the Sister Wives had three filed bankruptcies between them, they were able to purchase three houses for themselves in Las Vegas when they fled Utah to escape polygamy prosecution. What’s more, in 2014, Robyn’s son Dayton was involved in a horrific ATV accident and had to go through extensive surgery to repair his face, and in 2015, a lien was placed on her Las Vegas home because she didn’t pay the medical bills.

One of those sad visits to the orthopedic surgeons' office.#SisterWives pic.twitter.com/fTMJ6uOA7H — Kody Brown (@realkodybrown) January 29, 2018

So it came as a surprise when, according to PopCulture.com, Kody Brown announced that he wouldn’t be averse to adding another “wife” to the Sister Wives crew (but that he wouldn’t be actively pursuing it).

“You have to be very open to it, and we’re not in a place where we’re open to it. Because we have a very fulfilled and functional relationship right now. There’s a number that is too many, and you have to know what that is.”

Apparently, Kody doesn’t think that four wives is too many, so expect more Sister Wives shenanigans soon.