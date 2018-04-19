Matt Lauer Is Called ‘The Loneliest Man In The World,’ According to ‘InTouch Weekly’

Since a sexual misconduct scandal, the disgraced, former 'Today' host was kicked out by wife Annette Roque and is now living in his former Hamptons home's guesthouse.

Matt Lauer has now gone from starring on the most watched morning television show to now sitting alone at a separate guesthouse next door to his luxurious Hamptons home. According to InTouch Weekly, the disgraced, former Today host, who used to have many celebrity friends in high places, is totally alone and is described as “the loneliness man in the world.”

Recently, InTouch reported that the former Today host was kicked out by wife Annette Roque, and now has been relegated to living alone in one of the two guesthouses on the 36 million dollar estate’s property.

An insider told the publication that when Lauer is not hiding inside, he is occasionally seen outside of the small abode alongside Strongheart Manor. He sits alone in one of the “Adirondack chairs on the porch,” chatting on his cell and “never seen smiling.”

The sources explain that he is staying at the guesthouse in order to be close to his three children, Jack, 16, who is away during the school year at boarding school, Romy, 14, and youngest son Thijs, 11.

Since the beginning of the year, Lauer has been seen taking his kids to school, getting takeout lunch or pizza at a Hamptons deli, or at the family farm, where his daughter rides horses.

Matt Lauer’s marriage to Annette Roque is allegedly over, and the couple will soon be divorced. But this may cost him a pretty penny.

Allegedly, the former Victoria’s Secret print model plans on asking for a good chunk of his $100 million fortune in “spousal and child support.”

Lauer’s friend alleges that this is all making Lauer “depressed.” Once bringing in a cool $25 million a year at Today, Lauer now believes that all of his “hard work and sacrifice won’t pay off for him in the end.”

Matt’s life of power and fame has taken a harsh turn since millions of viewers watched Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie announce his shocking firing from the popular NBC morning show for an alleged sexual misconduct scandal.

When Variety reported stories of Lauer dropping his pants and showing his privates to a female coworker, or talking about other female colleagues that he’d like to sleep with, as well as reports that three unidentified women came forward as “victims,” the disgraced Lauer quickly took himself out of the public eye and has remained in the Hamptons near his family ever since.

Matt Lauer Is Planning His Comeback https://t.co/gq92cEQG3z — Carrie Smith (@skygirl75) April 19, 2018

His statement to Variety was apologetic but with words like “mischaracterized,” it was clear that the public didn’t know the entire story of the former Today co-host.

“Some of what is being said about me is untrue or mischaracterized, but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed. I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly.”

Yet, on Friday the 13th, Matt Lauer didn’t look like the lonely, disgraced anchor that insiders described to InTouch.

Lauer was seen at a trendy restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, eating dinner with a male pal. Now, the rumor that he is plotting a comeback have resurfaced. Perhaps he has been laying low until his scandal has calmed down, or maybe Matt Lauer is tired of being “the loneliest man in the world.”