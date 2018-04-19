Terrence Jeremy Skeen: Kansas Fireman Who Allegedly Spit On Black Child, Called Him ‘N-Word’, Gets Job Back

The incident took place in February at a Hooters restaurant in suburban Kansas City.

Terrence Jeremy Skeen, the Kansas firefighter who allegedly spit on a three-year-old African American child, and called him the so-called “N-word,” has gotten his job back – at least for now, The Kansas City Star is reporting.

Skeen’s attorney, Tom Bath, said that his client’s side of the story will come out at his trial, which is scheduled for next month. At that time, he’ll face state charges of battery, assault and disorderly conduct. He is expected to plead “not guilty,” according to The Atlanta Black Star.

Meanwhile, he’s gotten his job back, after having been suspended from his job with the Kansas City Fire Department. His attorney says his client was suspended “incorrectly.”

On February 26, as The Kansas City Star reported at the time, Skeen was at an Overland Park Hooters restaurant when he allegedly became enraged at the antics of a three-year-old child, who was at the restaurant with his family. According to a witness, the child had wandered away from his family’s table, which apparently didn’t sit well with Skeen.

“He basically said get that little ‘blank’ up off the floor.”

Note that “blank” here refers to a racial slur, beginning with the letter N, which will not be printed in this article.

Further, according to a KCTV (Kansas City) report from the time, Skeen allegedly spit at the child.

Here’s the *big man* who spit on a black child and called him a n*****

This garbage works for the Kansas City Fire Department.

His name is Terrence Jeremy Skeen…. #kcfdhttps://t.co/QprUi5bRAy pic.twitter.com/BCFEG3GhqS — Cletis T Stump (@CletisTStump) March 8, 2018

He then allegedly began using abusive language and even threatening violence.

“F**k you, you (n-word). I will spit on you. F**k you! I will shoot you!”

When the police showed up, Skeen allegedly tried to justify the incident by saying that he was a firefighter.

“I didn’t catch what the officer said to him, but his immediate response was ‘It’s ok, I’m a fireman,’ like that was supposed to blanket cover everything for him.”

In fact, says the Star, there’s even more to the story than was initially reported. And surprisingly, it gets even worse.

According to boy’s great-uncle, Michael Mitchell, things understandably got heated between Skeen and the child’s family. The boy’s grandfather, Raymond L. Harris, had confronted Skeen and was prepared to “confront” him even further when relatives hustled him outside in order to calm down.

While outside, Harris was told that the police had been called – on him. Further, the family claims, the manger ordered family members inside to pay their bill and leave; they’d been thrown out.

Harris then told the cops that he wouldn’t be leaving until something was done about Skeen. Six more officers showed up, at which point the family paid the bill and left.

“They were making it like we were trying to eat and dash.”

A spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department confirmed that they were called to the location that day for a “disturbance.” They also confirmed that officers have reached out to the family.

Meanwhile, Hooters appears to have attempted to make things right, as well. In a statement, the company distanced itself from the incident.

“Hooters does not tolerate any harassment or discriminatory language, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees are our utmost priorities.”

The company says that the manger on duty that day has been suspended, and that the company offered to refund the family their money.