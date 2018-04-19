‘Black Panther’ Coming To FandangoNOW On May 8th

"Black Panther," which is still currently in theaters, will be coming to the on-demand streaming service next month.

When Marvel’s Black Panther touched down in theaters, it wasn’t just a film — it was a cultural milestone in many ways. And, the audiences responded by giving Marvel Studios their hard-earned money, shattering all sorts of box office records, and becoming a global phenomenon.

Fans who didn’t get a chance to see the film in theaters will now get the opportunity to stream it on FandangoNOW beginning May 8th.

In an official release from FandangoNOW — the premium on-demand service from Fandango — Black Panther was added to the lineup after it earned more than a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The release of Black Panther on FandangoNOW coincides nicely with the theatrical release of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, which will hit on April 27th. Fans of Marvel movies will also be pleased to know that the Marvel titles that are available on FandangoNOW will be 20% off when the film hits the streaming service, and fans who buy or rent select Marvel titles will receive a free poster featuring all of the Avengers!

Black Panther is just the first of many amazing films that are coming to FandangoNOW.

Below is a list of some other first-run movies that are coming to FandangoNOW, and their release dates. In addition, it’s indicated whether they’re available in 4K.

Peter Rabbit, starring James Corden — available on April 20th — available in 4K

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool, starring Annette Bening — available on April 24th

The 15:17 To Paris, starring Spencer Stone — available on May 1st — available in 4K

Early Man, featuring the voice of Tom Hiddleston — available May 15th — available in 4K

It's all been leading to this. Watch the Marvel Studios' @Avengers: #InfinityWar Hollywood red carpet premiere livestream Monday, April 23 at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT! Tune in here: https://t.co/QIs8liUwrh and at https://t.co/kgjpChptvK. pic.twitter.com/5qLD05Ypzh — Black Panther (@theblackpanther) April 19, 2018

Black Panther, the historic film, features an all-star cast that includes Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan as Kilmonger, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Andy Serkis as Klaw, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, and Sterling K. Brown as N’Jobu.

For now, there are a few select theaters that are still running Black Panther, both in 2D and in 3D, and as of today, Black Panther has officially earned more at the box office than Titanic, becoming one of the top-grossing films of all time, and the first with a nearly all-black cast.