Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Enjoy Baby-Free Date Night

The pair headed to Texas to watch the Houston Rockets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, while Stormi Webster stayed home.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott enjoyed a baby-free date night on Wednesday, leaving Stormi Webster at home and jetting off to Houston to watch his hometown Rockets rack up a win in an NBA playoff game, the Daily Mail is reporting.

When you have all the money, even if you’re a new mom, you can afford to hire someone to look after your newborn kids while you jet set around the country (or maybe Kylie just let one of Stormi’s many aunties in the extended Kardashian clan look after her). And that’s just what 20-year-old Kylie and her baby daddy, 25-year-old Houston rapper Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Webster), appear to be doing. Last week, she partied it up at Coachella – a decision that drew what the Mail calls “mom-shaming,” and now she’s following her bae’s basketball team around the country.

Scott, born and raised in the Houston suburbs, is a longtime fan of his hometown Rockets. In fact, it was at a Rockets game where the two reportedly met last year. Fortunately for Travis, the Rockets are doing well this season – they made the NBA playoffs, and with Wednesday night’s win, they took a 2-0 lead over opponents the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Courtside Date Night! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Enjoy Time Together Without Daughter Stormi https://t.co/cmalHrHZPK — People (@people) April 19, 2018

Kylie, for her part, didn’t appear to be too into the game. Though “happy and relaxed” in appearance, according to the Mail, she alternated between watching the game and checking her phone. Travis, of course, watched the game intently and cheered for his team.

Though a cosmetics icon, Kylie toned things down fashion-wise for the game. She wore a simple black, oversized crew-neck T-shirt, black pants, and “strappy” black heels. In keeping with the black-and-simple theme, she wore her black band straight. Of course, she couldn’t resist bringing a little bling, wearing some bracelets, rings, and a watch described as “luxe.”

Her simplicity was a far cry from last week when she and Travis were spotted at Coachella, the annual Indio, California, music festival. There, she rocked bright pink hair.

What’s more, according to the Daily Mail, though the pair kept a “relatively low profile” while at the event proper, on social media she was all about it. She even referenced the fact that she’d just given birth a few weeks ago.

“I’m not a regular mom I’m a cool mom.”

Needless to say, social media was less than forgiving, with some observers calling her a “horrible mom” for leaving her infant daughter behind while she went to party it up.

Perhaps a basketball game is less of an invitation to mom-shaming?