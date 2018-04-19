Abby Lee Miller Diagnosed With Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma After Emergency Spine Surgery

Reality star Abby Lee Miller received a shock one day after emergency spinal surgery for what doctor’s believed initially to be an infection. Instead of an infection, Miller was preliminarily diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma, a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, pending additional testing.

People reports that Dr. Hooman M. Melamed, who’s been treating her at Cedar Sinai Marina Del Rey Hospital, believes the former Dance Moms star will probably undergo some kind of chemotherapy or radiation treatment to fight the cancer. With the help of an oncologist, Miller and her team of doctors will determine the best steps to take for her health.

The former dance instructor will likely undergo more surgery, TMZ reports. For now, while she awaits the next steps in her treatment, she’s resting comfortably after experiencing excruciating pain, which led to her leaving the halfway house where she resided to seek medical treatment.

While at the hospital, Miller’s blood pressure bottomed out, and doctors believed she would die if they did not intervene, and that lead them to perform a multi-level laminectomy earlier this week.

Right now, doctors have not determined the extent of the star’s cancer, but they’re optimistic that she will regain sensation and not spend the rest of her life paralyzed based on the fact that she experienced some recovery in the 24 hours after her four-hour surgery.

After her conviction of bankruptcy fraud, the former Dance Moms star is in the midst of serving a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison and two years of supervised release. Since late March, Miller lived at the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach. Additionally, she must pay a fine of $40,000 as well as the $120,000 judgment resulting from her fraud conviction.

While in prison, Miller lost 100 pounds, and she appeared happy. However, more recently, her health problems, including the severe pain and a thyroid issue, caused her complications as she attempted to move on with her life post-prison.

In January, she posted an image on Instagram and wrote that she is sorry for the mistakes she’s made and that she used her time in prison to try to better herself. Hopefully, she and her doctors figure out an effective treatment plan, so she can recover and continue her life after prison.