April Love Geary Shares Bikini-Style Lingerie Pic Two Months After Having Robin Thicke’s Baby

April Love Geary showcases enviable figure in two-piece undergarment set a mere months after giving birth to Robin Thicke's baby.

April Love Geary is proud of her post-baby body. Robin Thicke’s girlfriend posted a selfie to her Instagram account of herself in bikini-style lingerie this week, Daily Mail reports. The photo comes just two months after she gave birth to their daughter, Mia Love.

“Call out my name,” Geary captioned the image.

The model’s bathroom selfie shows her in a maroon-colored undergarment ensemble with multiple cut-outs. She’s tugging at her briefs on one side as she strikes a sexy pose. Her long hair is swept to the side and she makes a pout expression.

It’s hard to believe that the 23-year-old had a baby not long ago by looking at the photo.

April and Robin were in Cabo San Lucas a few weeks ago on a family vacation in which she flaunted her post-baby body in a skimpy bikini. Whatever she’s doing, she’s already back in shape. The 23-year-old isn’t one to shy away from putting herself out there when it comes to scantily-clad fashion. As a model, she’s accustomed to wearing swimwear and revealing undergarments. Perhaps what makes her latest images most impressive is how fast her body has bounced back after having a baby. All evidence of giving birth on February 22 is virtually gone.

Call out my name A post shared by April Love Geary (@aprillovegeary) on Apr 14, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

Mia Love is Geary’s first child and Thicke’s second. The 41-year-old singer also has a seven-year-old son, Julian Fuego, with ex-wife Paula Patton. Thicke and Patton divorced in 2015 after a very public split. Despite Robin’s efforts to win Paula back, including devoting an entire album to her, their marriage ended.

The two seem madly in love with each other. In the beginning, reports speculated that April was a rebound for Robin after his split with Paula. The couple started seeing each other shortly after Paula filed for divorce in 2014. Despite their 18-year age difference, they’ve settled into a life of happiness.

An April 2017 report by People magazine revealed that Geary addressed the age difference to critics on her Instagram account.

“We’re out here LIVING while most of y’all are still bothered by an age gap,” she wrote.

The model proved she has a sense of humor about the age gap when she captioned an image of herself and Robin together.

“Robin Thicke & his ‘much younger girlfriend’ enjoying Napa Valley for Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in February 2017.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s baby seems to have brought them even closer together. April frequently gushes about her husband and little girl on Instagram.