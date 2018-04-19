‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday April 20: Hope Asks Liam To Shack Up, Katie Confides in Brooke

Hope puts her heart on the line and asks Liam to move in with her, while Katie tells Brooke the truth.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 20 reveal that despite Liam (Scott Clifton) asking Hope (Annika Noelle) to back off earlier this week, Hope has no intention of letting the man she wants slip through her fingers. Despite the fact that Liam is a married man who seems to seriously be considering making up with his estranged wife Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Hope has her heart set on him. Bold spoilers predict that after Maya (Karla Mosley) tried to tell her that now that Liam is almost a father he has different priorities, Hope still wants to break up this family for good.

Steffy is expecting a beautiful new baby girl soon, and Liam seems to be committed to raising his daughter. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, April 20 indicate that Hope will tell Liam that he deserves better than the toxic drama that Steffy and Bill (Don Diamont) brings into his life, according to She Knows Soaps. She will not only offer words of encouragement, but Hope and Liam will kiss yet again, according to Soap Dirt. As if the lingering warmth of their kiss isn’t enough, Ms. Logan will ask Mr. Spencer to move in with her!

Congratulations are in order for @karlamosley! Send your well wishes to this mom-to-be. ???? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/xmBoIZTll0 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 19, 2018

Katie (Heather Tom) has never been very lucky in love, so of course big sister Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has always been a source of support to her when her romances go haywire. It really seemed as if Katie and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) had the real thing going until Bill hit the roof about their romance. Of course, Katie is very afraid that Bill will take custody of their son if she continues her relationship with Wyatt. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Katie will confide in Brooke that their breakup is fake and that she and Wyatt are still very much in love.

Liam shows his gratitude to Steffy for her unwavering faith in him. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/ROiMOIBVZl #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/uYnZWO0gTj — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 18, 2018

On Friday, April 20 Brooke will try to warn Katie that Bill is not a very forgiving man, and if he should find out that his son and ex-wife are misleading him, his anger will know no bounds. That seems pretty rich since Bill has repeatedly cheated on Katie with Brooke herself. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful on CBS every weekday, then check back here for all the latest spoilers, updates and news.