Britney Spears Dons Skimpy Cut-Off Shorts And A Crop Top For Home Dance Video

Britney Spears puts dance moves on display in tiny denim shorts and yellow crop top.

Britney Spears donned a pair of skimpy cut-off shorts and a crop top for a home dance video she posted to Instagram late Wednesday. The pop sensation loves sharing fun footage of herself modeling sexy dresses, working out, and dancing. The new one she shared on social media showcased her “rhythmic prowess,” Daily Mail reports.

The video below shows Spears in a pair of tiny cut-off denim shorts and a cute yellow crop top that tied in the back. She has on a pair of brown stilettos and a fedora hat for her performance. She used Instagram’s boomerang app for the post. Her dance moves were quickened and repeated forward and backward.

Britney wore her hair down for the clip. Her shorts and top perfectly accentuated her toned physique and tan.

“I think it’s impossible for me to go a day without dancing,” Britney Spears captioned the video.

The “Toxic” singer is seen bending down and doing a shimmy before spinning around and doing a kick.

Britney is in incredible shape and has shown a number of photos and videos of herself demonstrating how she maintains her enviable figure. She puts in hours of grueling workouts in her home gym and sticks to an active lifestyle. Watch some more of her videos below that she’s shared with fans.

Britney Spears isn’t one to shy away from daring fashion statements. As the Inquisitr reported, she wore a revealing mini-dress to the GLAAD Media Awards event in Los Angeles last week. The glitzy dress had a plunging neckline with straps meeting in the middle and large side cut-outs exposing the sides of her torso. See photos here.

Found my white booty shorts ???????????????? A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 23, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

The 36-year-old is more motivated than ever to stay in the best shape of her life with the help of her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. Not long ago she credited the 23-year-old model for inspiring her to be a “better person.” She’s shared videos of themselves playing tennis and dancing together. A video of her showing off a few dance moves with Asghari was posted to Instagram over the weekend.

Gearing up for summer!!! ⭐️????⭐️ A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:38pm PST

Britney Spears appears to be happy with all aspects of her professional and personal life. Fans love her social media posts and she never disappoints with her fun photos and videos.