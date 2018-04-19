Lakers Rumors: Paul George Signing Could Take Lonzo Ball To A New Level, Reports ‘Clutch Points’

Rexwell Villas of 'Clutch Points' said that signing Paul George could help Lonzo Ball become a more effective facilitator next season.

The Los Angeles Lakers have high hopes on rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who is considered by most fans as the next big thing for purple and gold. Ball had a decent rookie season, but the Lakers know they need to make moves in the offseason if they want to help the former UCLA standout realize his potential.

Ball, who was selected second overall in the 2017 NBA Draft, averaged 10.2 points to go along with 7.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds in his rookie season. Rexwell Villas of Clutch Points believes that Ball could take his game to a new level if the Lakers sign a top-tier scorer in free agency, tagging Paul George as the most ideal target for Los Angeles.

Villas pointed out that Ball is not expected to become a heavy scorer anytime soon, as he has the knack to prioritize making his teammates look better with his playmaking. However, it would be hard for him to take control if the Lakers will not add another solid scoring threat to their roster.

Los Angeles already has promising scorers in Kyle Kuzma and Brandon Ingram, but Villas is still convinced that signing a proven scorer makes the most sense for Los Angeles. He believes that signing a go-to-guy would take pressure off the shoulder of Ball, which could help him elevate his game.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Villas said that George would be a good fit alongside Ball because the superstar is continuously proving that he can score a lot regardless of what opposing teams are throwing at him. The 27-year-old superstar played together with fellow superstars Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, but he still managed to average 21.9 points for the Oklahoma City Thunder in 79 games this season.

George, who was traded to the Thunder last offseason, is expected to opt out of the final year of his contract to become a free agent this summer. The Lakers have long been linked to the California native, and they already made moves to free up cap space for two superstar signings this summer.

Aside from George, the Lakers are also expected to target Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, who could also hit free agency after this season. Los Angeles is also being linked to other potential free agents like DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton, who just finished his second year as head coach, is convinced that they are in a good position to attract free agents this summer. Walton believes that their young core would be a good sales pitch for free agents in the offseason, according to Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation.