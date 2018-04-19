Meghan Markle Is Driving Everyone Crazy With Her Diva Demands, ‘She’s A Perfectionist,’ Reports ‘Life & Style’

An unknown insider told 'Life & Style' that Meghan Markle is trying to control everything around her.

People are looking forward to seeing the Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May. Apparently, everyone is thrilled to witness the Suits actress doing her wedding vows with the fifth in line to the British throne. Not only that fans are thrilled, but they also wonder how much pressure the upcoming wedding has put on the actress’ shoulders. Now, it seems that the wedding has compromised her behavior towards the people around her as she is reportedly “driving everyone crazy.”

An unnamed insider recently told Life & Style that Meghan Markle is feeling a lot of pressure and she drives people crazy with her diva demands. According to the source, the actress is a perfectionist and she is trying to “control everything going on around her.” She is also pressured by “the rules of royal etiquette.” What’s more is that she is concerned how her family would behave on her wedding day.

Rumors have been swirling that Meghan Markle might not have her family around on her big day with Prince Harry, except that her mother, Doria Radlan, will be walking her down the aisle. However, as what The Sun previously reported, her father, Thomas Markle Sr. will also be in attendance although he is reportedly not prepared to face the world’s glare.

“Meghan’s driving everyone crazy with her diva demands. She’s a perfectionist, and she’s trying to control everything going on around her.”

Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool / Getty Images

On the other hand, Thomas Jr., the half-brother of Meghan Markle slammed her for not inviting them to her wedding day. He told the Daily Mirror that the 36-year-old actress has “clearly forgotten her roots” and she is breaking her family apart. He went on to say that his half-sister acts like she is a humanitarian and a people’s person, but she is far from being like that to her family.

Thomas Jr. also described Meghan Markle as “phony” who tries to act like Princess Diana, but he said that it’s not going to happen as she is not genuine like Prince Harry’s mother. He has not seen his half-sister since 2011 and he is apparently disappointed for not getting a wedding invite. He previously told DailyMailTV that he was expecting an invite and it would mean a lot to him if he gets one.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married on May 19, 2018, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle in England, United Kingdom.